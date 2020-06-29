Eric McCandless/Getty Images

This year Amanda Seales hosted the BET Awards which was held virtually with pre-taped performances by Summer Walker, Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson and Megan Thee Stallion. And while there was no traditional red carpet for viewers to ooh and ahh over the fashion and beauty looks, Seales was still determined to bring it—and sis did exactly that.

The comedian and former co-host of The Real later posted photos of her pre-show virtual red carpet where she wore a form-fitting leather dress and a flawless beat. But it was her scroll-stopping halo braid that was the true highlight of the look. The halo was comprised of smaller bronze and gold twists, swept into each other like a crown made for a melanin goddess.

Seales later posted her look with shout outs to her glam squad, including Nicole Newland who styled her hair for the entire show, and Renée Sanganoo who did her makeup. Newland used Afro Sheen’s newest products on the star’s hair while Sanganoo used Oyin’s Handmade body care line to give her that glow.

Seales wore several hair looks during the show including a pompadour for the opening monologue, an Afro and a simple high ponytail accentuated by a gorgeous gold hairpiece. And her fashion stylist Bryon Javar revealed that he used all Black designers for all 13 of her outfit changes (which were all accompanied by different hair).

It might have been an awards show for the new normal, but there was still a presence of that familiar glam that keeps us coming back to watch every year.