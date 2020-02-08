NYFW: Sergio Hudson Fall/Winter 2020

Yesterday evening, Sergio Hudson kicked off the official first day of NYFW with an ode to the 80s and 90s – two decades that have influenced the designers work.

For Hudson’s first-ever NYFW runway show, he brought a bit of nostalgia to the runway as models waltz down in blown-out hair and pops of color. Established in 2014, the designer has created a namesake brand by providing “overtly sexy silhouettes” and dressing high-profile clients like Beyonce, Michelle Obama, and Tiffany Haddish.

Last night, the designer brought his luxurious aesthetic to NYFW. Hudson curated well-tailored form-fitting pieces that screamed perfectionist as each look was presented. With extremely rich colors and luxurious threads, Hudson’s ability to speak to the modern woman is a refreshing take on women’s fashion.

Check out the Sergio Hudson Fall/Winter 2020 collection below.