Body By Raven Tracy’s First Flagship Store Is A Testament To Community

Raven Tracy’s widely anticipated flagship store has finally arrived. The designer and entrepreneur opened the doors to her brick-and-mortar, located on Melrose Ave, with two consecutive events over the weekend. With the opening of Body by Raven Tracy’s physical space Tracy is writing a love letter to her community.

On Friday guests such as Justine Skye, BbyAfricka, and Kayla Nicole received a first look at the retail store, which showcased Body styles ranging from sizes 2XS-4XL. Saturday greeted Body Babes by the hundreds with a commemorative block party that saw lines wrapped around Melrose Ave.

At first glance, everything in the store was pink and silver chrome. The ceiling light panels filled the room with a hot pink glow like a retro dance floor reminiscent of mall arcades. A functioning claw machine, photo booth built into pink plush walls, and enlarged screens showcasing fashion videos from Body’s past campaigns contributed to this vibrant oasis. An ice sculpture fitted with a Body bikini and surrounded by floral arrangements met guests in the center of the room while mannequins and more clothing items lined the walls. Curated shelves held fashion books, vases, positive affirmations, and athleisure sets sprinkled in between.

The space felt warm, playful, and stimulating to the eye, as was Tracy’s intention. “When creating this space, I wanted to create an elevated and modern version of my youth,” she explains as she looks back to communal moments experienced while hanging out at the mall. Now, she has curated her own space with women like her in mind.

Expanding upon her intentions, Tracy emphasizes the importance of community. “Community is the centerfold of my whole existence, which is why I made it the center of my whole brand, especially for women,” she begins, “I wanted to create an experience outside of the clothing that they’d remember while evoking the same kind of feelings that it gave me while curating it.” At its core, Tracy’s brand focuses on centering and including as many women as possible.

This objective was made clear through the block party’s execution. After Tracy cut the pink ribbon to officially open the store, Body Babes shopped, danced, and participated in complimentary activations. Wall panels decorated the space, consisting of the many body positive and women empowerment affirmations that supporters have come to associate with the brand. The event concluded with a musical performance by long-time Body supporter, JT.

Both events were a physical representation of women supporting each other’s beauty, diversity, and wins. As body positivity is a pillar of Tracy’s brand, she describes for ESSENCE what it means to her, “It means representation. It means celebrating everybody. It embodies sisterhood, compassion, and consideration for everyone. For us, body inclusivity is about introspection, setting aside ego, and cultivating empathy to embrace diversity with an open mind and heart. We champion this by ensuring our spaces, products, and messaging reflect and empower individuals of all shapes, sizes, and backgrounds, fostering a community where everyone feels seen, valued, and celebrated.”

What does it take to be a Body Babe? For Tracy, the answer is simple. “Anyone can be a Body Babe. Any girl with the confidence to support other women and put herself out there is a Body Babe.”

The diverse community she has curated has carried Tracy along the way. As she knows all too well, navigating the fashion industry as a Black woman is no easy feat. She likens this experience to, “carrying an invisible backpack on my back full of assumptions, stereotypes, and overall trials but still coming out on top with a smile on my face and love in my heart.” She taps into the self worth and wisdom rooted within to push past the judgment, because as she says, “I wouldn’t want to be anything other than a strong Black woman! I take so much pride in it.”

In Tracy’s words, “This milestone is more than just a moment—it’s love personified. It embodies six years of relentless dedication and hard work finally blossoming into something beautiful.” She says she feels rejuvenated, relieved and inspired too. The designer adds that this achievement is a testament to the future of her brand.

As far as the future of Body, Raven is committed to centering the community. She plans to utilize Body’s physical space to foster a bustling and intentional community that promotes individual expression and uplifts women.

To all the Body Babes out there, Body the flagship is open for business.