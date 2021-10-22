Courtesy of Brand

Blackstock & Weber is keeping it dapper all year round with their latest collection. The Black-owned footwear brand has titled their FW21 collection ‘Hoodie Season’—an assortment of fall classics and winter-ready essentials. As a Brooklyn-based brand that designs with a world view, these loafers are made to come along whenever and wherever.

Designer Chris Echevarria founded Blackstock & Weber in 2017 and brought a refreshing perspective to the loafer’s design. As classic as the black-and-white penny style is, Blackstock & Weber proves that loafers can take on different colors and textures and be just as timeless. In the brand’s most recent collaboration with J.Crew, which quickly sold out, B&W created a brown suede style with pony hair on the front panel and constructed it with a wooden, chunky sole. Clearly, these are not the usual slip-on shoes reserved only for black-tie events; these shoes spice up formal attire and can also be worn with hoodies and even denim.

The ‘Hoodie Season’ collection is made of five styles designed with Vibram lug soles, Goodyear construction, and storm welting—making the loafers fully water-resistant.

Two of the styles offered in onyx black and chocolate brown are made of pebbled leather and feature a tassel, along with a red bordeaux colorway offered without the tassel. The assortment also includes a style designed with textured suede and a two-toned caramel and coffee suede loafer, which both have a hardware buckle detail on the tongue.

‘Hoodie Season’ will be available for purchase starting Oct. 29 at 12 p.m. EST on blackstockandweber.com.