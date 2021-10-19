8 Super Cute, Wear-Anywhere Boots From Amazon

Now that we’re no longer resigned to the day-in, day-out monotony of wearing just socks or fluffy slippers––this fall and winter, unlike last, we are going OUTSIDE. It’s time to start thinking about some outfits. Fall is the beginning of boot season, so that’s a great place to start. Functional, fashionable boots withstand colder weather and pump up your wardrobe. Even if you are fortunate enough to still be working at home, we’re two seconds away from the holidays, so you gotta go going someplace in the next couple of months (beyond the grocery store) that requires actual see-people outfits.
The good news is that there really isn’t one of-the-moment boot for 2021. There’s a gamut of popular options that speak too many style sensibilities. But that said, the importance of comfort is very much in demand, and there are enough smart choices, so that you don’t have to sacrifice elegance or flair. Choices that include silver stacked heels, ostrich-textured lambskin or faux-leather picks that actually look like leather. You’ll enjoy the range of possibilities and thanks to Amazon, you don’t have to leave your house to get your fashion fix on. So, whether you’re into over-the-knee looks, kitten heels or wedges this season, they’ve got you covered.
01
Ann CREEK ‘Kaunay’ Buckle Strap Croc Boots in Navy
Ahhhhhhh, navy, a refreshing departure from black. The stacked heel (3.25”) is actually pretty comfortable, there’s a cushioned footbed and a rubber sole. This gem is under $100, with vegan leather and a fashion-forward, croc-textured shaft. The boot is fully lined, with an inside zipper closure. Amazon reviewers claim that the shaft of this boot is on the wider side, so perhaps better for those with wider calves.
02
Franco Cuadra Woman’s Bootie in Brown
Here’s your bootie alternative to oxfords. The fine broguing details will look great with winter menswear fabrics and patterns (pinstripes, herringbone, houndstooth) or anything else you wear with oxfords. Made from 100% sturdy Bovine leather. No Amazon reviews, as of yet.
03
Frye Women’s Melissa Button 2 Riding Boot in Smoke
This classic, pull-on Equestrian-style boot is 100% leather and available in eight colorways, with extended calf options (for a wider and roomier fit). In addition to traditional black and wine, the distressed offerings are fresh and modern. Many Amazon reviewers love the quality of the leather, but some find it difficult to put the boot on either because of the no-zipper situation or because of high arches.
04
STAUD Women’s Wally Ankle Boots in Black
Fashion gurus and influencers will love the Ostrich-textured lambskin, top-center stitch detail and of-the-moment heel. Try with cropped pants or dresses. There’s a two-inch heel and an inner zipper closure. No Amazon reviews, as of yet.
05
Vince Camuto Women’s Pelda Over-The-Knee Boot in Fudge Brownie
Over-the-knee boots are far more wearable than some realize. The style options are vast now, classic to eclectic, in every heel height. You can wear them with mini or midi skirts, skinny jeans, leggings, or dresses. The shaft is 20” from the arch on these leather and textile studded boots. Amazon reviewers love the quality and the many compliments they receive from these winners.
06
Sorel Women’s Joan Uptown Chelsea Waterproof Leather Rain Boots
These don’t look remotely waterproof, but they are in fact rain-shower-ready leather boots, and comfortable thanks to the 3.5-inch wedge heel and half inch platform. Amazon reviewers love the versatility, quality and comfort.
07
Franco Sarto Women’s Katherine Knee High Boot in Cabernet
The silver block heel is statement making and the faux stretch leather is flexible, with a breathable lining. There’s a back-zip closure and the heel is 3.5 inches high. The extra footbed padding could be the reason behind Amazon reviewers being pleasantly surprised by the comfort, considering the pointed toe and block heel.
08
Naot Footwear Women’s Cetona Boot in Black
If your feet are on the wide side and you love quality booties, click this link! They’re orthotic-friendly with a removeable cork/latex footbed. Reviewers rave about the comfort, specifically the wide fit and arch support and the buttery leather.
