7 Rainbow-Colored Coats To Sigh For

ROY G BIV. Remember that? The colors of the rainbow, which are not associated with winter necessarily, but certainly linked to hope, smiles and good fortune.
So now that we’re out of the house again, let’s channel that hope, encourage a smile, see things in a bright new way…with a vibrant overcoat. I’m not asking you to get rid of your midnight or camel-colored coats, but rather to expand your outerwear game to brighter pastures. The brilliant options in this story not only made me smile but they took me back to President Biden’s Inauguration and all the vivid cloth coats that made every Inaugural fashion gallery the next day: including Amanda Gorman in yellow, Vice President Harris in indigo, Michelle Obama in plum, Dr. Biden in aqua, her granddaughter in pink. That was certainly a day of hope, and in my opinion the striking cloth coat colors reflected that energy. I say all this to say: It’s been a tough year.
Winter is coming and we need all the cheer we can get. What’s your favorite rainbow bright? That’s the color of your new coat.
01
RED: Benetton
The Benetton Wool-Blend Cloth Coat is lined, knee-length, with a wide lapel, dropped shoulders, button front opening and large front pockets. Available in sizes 2-14.
02
ORANGE: MICHAEL Michael Kors
The MICHAEL Michael Kors Oversized Pea Coat is designed with exaggerated sleeves and lapels. The wool-blend coat is lined, with notched lapels and flap pockets at the waist. Available in sizes XS-XL.
03
YELLOW: RECTO
This RECTO Belted Double Face Wool Coat is 100% wool and lined, with a relaxed fit and soft welt pockets. There’s also notched lapels, a self-tie belt and a back walking vent. Available in sizes XS-M.
04
GREEN: Zara
The ZARA Buttoned Tailored Coat is made from recycled polyester. The fitted jacket is lined, with a double-breasted closure, embossed buttons and flap pockets at the front. Available in sizes XS-XL.
05
BLUE: Zara
This ZARA Limited Edition Wool Blend Coat is long and lined, with a lapel collar, flap pockets at the front and a front double breasted button closure. Available in sizes XS-XL.
06
INDIGO: Massimo Dutti
This Massimo Dutti Single Button Purple Wool Coat was made in Portugal with Italian fabric. It’s a wool-blend with two side pockets and button fastenings. Available in XS-L.
07
VIOLET: Harris Wharf London
This Harris Wharf London Double Breasted Coat in Pressed Wool is 100% wool and made in Italy with Italian fabric. It’s mid-length and unlined. It has a straight shape, 2-button double breasted fastening, 1 welt chest pocket and a central vent at the back. Available in sizes S-SL.