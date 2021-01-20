Loading the player…

As today’s historic swearing in of President-elect (now officially the 46th President of the United States) and Vice-President Kamala Harris breaks barriers of the nation, many celebrities including Ava DuVernay, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Chloe x Halle join millions in rejoicing over today’s inauguration ceremony.

As Vice President, Kamala Harris makes history as the first African-American, first Asian-American, and of course, first female ever elected to serve in the position. She is also the highest-ranking female elected official in U.S. history.

Both former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama were among the first to congratulate the team on their historic win.

Congratulations to my friend, President @JoeBiden! This is your time. pic.twitter.com/LXzxGnBAfz — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 20, 2021

With Biden now sworn into office, he will reportedly work to immediately reverse several of Trump’s policies including funding of the border wall, reversing the travel ban against mostly Muslim countries, and will address methods to help stop the coronavirus pandemic.

With those executive orders and promises afoot, stars took to social media to share their joy amongst the rest of the nation:

God bless america! this feels like a new day filled with hope x love. look what WE did guys, we came together and used our voices. it’s only the beginning but it’s a step in the right direction. congrats @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) January 20, 2021

YAAAAAAAAASSSS SHE IS OUR VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS pic.twitter.com/lgZOAqrlfc — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) January 20, 2021

Our votes did this. 👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/p7p2t5sC2N — Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 20, 2021

Do not let the white supremacy of the last presidency outshine the HISTORIC achievements of @VP Kamala Harris! — Robin Thede (@robinthede) January 20, 2021