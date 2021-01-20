As today’s historic swearing in of President-elect (now officially the 46th President of the United States) and Vice-President Kamala Harris breaks barriers of the nation, many celebrities including Ava DuVernay, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Chloe x Halle join millions in rejoicing over today’s inauguration ceremony.
As Vice President, Kamala Harris makes history as the first African-American, first Asian-American, and of course, first female ever elected to serve in the position. She is also the highest-ranking female elected official in U.S. history.
Both former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama were among the first to congratulate the team on their historic win.
With Biden now sworn into office, he will reportedly work to immediately reverse several of Trump’s policies including funding of the border wall, reversing the travel ban against mostly Muslim countries, and will address methods to help stop the coronavirus pandemic.
With those executive orders and promises afoot, stars took to social media to share their joy amongst the rest of the nation: