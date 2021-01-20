Today, Kamala Harris will be sworn in as Vice President of the United States, making history as the first Black, South Asian woman to hold the position.

As the transition into a new office kicked off yesterday, the VP was seen sporting a strong Pyer Moss coat to the memorial held for those we’ve lost to COVID-19. While the next four years of outfit decisions from Harris will be documented, she started her initial step into power wearing a Black designer, a community of curators who have debatably been left out of political wear.

At this morning’s Inauguration ceremony, Harris continued her support for Black designers by wearing a striking purple Christopher John Rogers coat and Sergio Hudson shoes. Rogers, who won the 2019 CFDA Emerging Designer of the Year award, has dressed celebrities like Tracee Ellis Ross and Rihanna. The designer’s choice to deliver couture color-blocking moments is why, at just 26 years old, he has managed to hold a major moment in history. Hudson’s contributions to the political wardrobe sphere comes as no surprise as the designer was a favorite of Michelle Obama, who is also reportedly wearing him today.

Of course, Harris’s Inauguration Day fashion statement did not come without folks on the Internet swarming in with their thoughts. Check out a few tweets below.

It’s the coordination for me. Madam VP and the former FLOTUS in Sergio Hudson 👏🏽🇺🇸 #Inauguration2021 — C O C O (@hautecourtxo) January 20, 2021

The monochromatic lewks are giving a very Black occasion lol #InaugurationDay — Shelby Ivey Christie (@bronze_bombSHEL) January 20, 2021

Kamala Harris is wearing two Black designers Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson today along with the AKA's signature pearls. #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/N0dhkjTkj7 — Joi-Marie (@joimariewrites) January 20, 2021