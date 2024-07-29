10 Black-Owned Bikini Brands To Wear This Summer

Riot Swim

We’re in the thick of summer heat and it’s a real scorcher most days. With fall weather fast approaching, there are only a few more weeks left to soak up the sun. If you are preparing to hop on a yacht, jet-set across the country for a European summer, or maybe just chill on the sandy beaches of the Caribbean, these Black-owned bikini brands have got you covered.

From bold colors to different, flattering cuts, these brands deserve a spot in your closet. Keep scrolling to see options from Riot Swim to Melissa Simone to everything in between.

Melissa Simone’s swimwear line exudes confidence and femininity. Known for her bold colors and daring cuts, Simone’s bikinis can be statement swimwear at the beach. With price tags ranging from $75-$180, they’re worth the investment for style and quality.

Founded by the Nigerian-Canadian designer Andrea Dumebi Iyamah, this beloved company’s swimwear comes drenched in African culture and retro fashion. This brand is well-known for its unique prints, bright colors, and chic designs that would complement any body type. Swimwear prices are from $100 to $300. This brand offers high-end extravagance for the more stylish of beachgoers.

​​Founded by mogul Monti Landers, Riot Swim is known for minimalist designs and a seamless fit. Its signature suits are dressed up with clean lines and bold colors—anyone who loves that sleek, sophisticated look will appreciate it. Products will run in the range of $100 to $200 for pieces that exude both comfort and style.

Mint Swim, founded by former reality television star Draya Michele, showcases swimwear for every woman’s body in diverse styles and sizes. With affordable price points ranging from $30 to $180, along with playful designs, Mint is a swimwear lovers’ favorite. If there is anything that Draya can teach us, it’s how to sport a bikini.

Diarrablu is a women’s contemporary brand that also focuses on swimwear. The creations by this brand focus on sustainability in addition to releasing head-turning designs. Artisanal communities in Senegal serve as a core source of inspiration for the rising clothing line. Pricing begins at $125 for Diarrablu’s swimwear.

Amini Swim, designed by the talented Cierra Porter, is an ethical swimwear brand that exudes luxury through its fabrics and classic design. Its sustainable swimwear combines classic silhouettes with contemporary details, perfect for the everyday beach lover. Prices range from $70 to $150 per set.

Brooklyn-based brand RJ Swim has made a name for itself with trendy designs and bold colors; all about eccentricity and fashion. This brand is all about eccentricity and fashion. With prices starting at $50, RJ Swim offers an affordable option for fashion and beach culture enthusiasts.

Bfyne was founded by Nigerian-American designer Buki Ade and is known for bold prints and innovative designs. The brand has redefined swimwear with its culturally influenced pieces and patterns that further celebrate African heritage. Prices start at $250. Bfyne’s pieces are the epitome of luxury and style.

Farai London was created by United Kingdom-based Zimbabwean fashion designer, Mary-Ann Tafadzwa. The stand-out brand is known for its edgy designs with bold patterns, perfect for making a fashion statement poolside. Prices range from $70 to $200 a set.

Founded by Justina McKee, Matte Swim has stunning swimwear. From classic bikinis to daring monokinis and a range of other resortwear. With prices starting at $20, the brand offers affordable, fun, flirty designs perfect for any summertime activity.