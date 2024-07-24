How Riot Swim’s Monti Landers Prioritizes Inclusivity At All Times

Courtesy of Monti Landers

Founded in April of 2016, Black woman-owned brand Riot Swim was created with a focus on luxury and inclusivity. The founder, Monti Landers, considered various names for the label, including “Skinny Dipped,” “Aqua Riot, and “Riot by Monti,” before settling on Riot Swim. She wanted a name that rolled off the tongue in a cool and effortless way, all while encapsulating her ethos.

Landers launched the brand without prior design training. She praised her team to ESSENCE, saying, “I’ve never spent a single day in design school or taken any business classes. Honestly, I wouldn’t even call myself a designer. I’m just lucky enough to know exactly what I want to see and have an amazing team that brings those ideas to life. I’ve got a clear vision, and together, we make it happen.”

Riot Swim

The founder finds main inspiration in ‘80s and ‘90s fashion, particularly high-leg cuts and minimalist styles, which play a large role in the brand’s design process. “It’s about mixing tradition with modern flair to create something that everyone can connect with,” she explained.

She also draws inspiration from her own background, incorporating vibrant hues and diverse styles from her upbringing. These influences shape every design, telling a story within the fabric and celebrating the brand’s origins.

Even the brand’s e-commerce images show a range of body types with untouched “flaws” on display. Riot Swim’s ethos is based on confidence, inclusivity, and quality, and none of these are to be compromised. “Our swimwear is all about making every woman feel her most confident self. We offer styles for all body types and skin tones because everyone deserves to feel amazing. It’s all about looking good, feeling good, and owning your confidence,” she shared.

Riot Swim

Currently, the one-pieces are the founder’s favorite, such as the label’s Echo swimsuit with a plunging neckline and a low back cutout. It comes in both a thong and moderate coverage option. On the other hand, for bikinis, Monti’s go-to is the Bixi. It’s a sleek and simple string bikini perfect for the beach, pool, or boat parties. Recently, Riot Swim has released a new Summer 2024 collection with tones of peach, light yellows, and dusty jade featured on ruched swimsuits made to sculpt around curves effortlessly. Cutout one-pieces, one-shoulder sweetheart neckline swim tops, and simple bottoms are all included in the new collection.

Riot Swim

The future is filled with more wonder and possibility for Riot Swim, with goals of expanding sizes for more inclusion to be welcomed, and with a dream to branch out into other design categories that will be revealed in due time.