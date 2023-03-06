25 Black Women-Owned Brands You Should Know

Black History Month may have come to a close, but Women’s History Month is here, and that’s the beauty of intersectionalism when it comes to being a Black woman. Fashion’s strides today would not have happened without the contributions of Black women, from stylists and designers to PR mavens and so on. Within the fashion space, there are several hoops that Black women have had to jump through to get to where they are now, that they definitely shouldn’t have had to but did so with grace. One of the many things that Black women do see well is uplifting each other, and in doing so, the Black fashion community has grown into something bigger than just numbers and diversity quotas but a safer space to express and call out the glaring issues of racism and sexism and the isms in-between. From The 15 Percent pledge and the Black In Fashion Council to Black CFDA finalists getting mentorship and so on, we can start to see some real change toward true progress.

While the ESSENCE team is hard at work to give Black women their flowers and Black women around the world a place of solace to feel a sense of comfort in being vulnerable, the team is also always looking for ways to uplift Black women. In supporting them, the ESSENCE team has compiled all of their favorite Black woman-owned brands. These brands embody the grace, gentleness, vibrance, and confidence that Black women inherently possess. Each brand’s ethos is either about sustainability, comfortability in one’s skin, or a celebration of the feminine physique. From beach cover-ups and swimsuits to glamourous gowns to hand-crafted bags to casual cargos, these Black women-owned brands are what keeps the shopping experience, so fun to try new things and expand one’s wardrobe.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 11: A model walks the runway at the Tia Adeola show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Mezzanine at Spring Studios on February 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

(EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Bianca Saunders Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 18, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo Estrop by Getty Images)

Celebrate Black women by buying from them this March. Take a look through the ESSENCE team’s top picks of Black women-owned fashion brands below.

01/ Marissa Wilson

02/ No Sesso

03/ Fe Noel

04/ Jae Jolly

05/ J. Angelique

06/ Diotima

07/ Riot Swim

08/ Brother Vellies

09/ Bombchel

10/ Lisa Faye

11/ Rebdolls

12/ Edas

13/ EILAF

14/ Sincerely, Tommy

15/ Doss Swim

16/ HOME By Areeyal

17/ Local European

18/ Sami Miro Vintage

19/ THE KEMIST

20/ Body By Raven

21/ Four Cees

22/ Mowalola

23/ Farai London

24/ Aseye Studios

25/ Martine Rose