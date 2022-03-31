The Most Stylish Items From The Latest Fashion Releases

Courtesy of Brand

As we make our way further into Spring and away from cold temperatures, windy forecasts, and sporadic winter storms, fashion brands are rolling out their latest collections for Spring 2022. With these latest releases, we’re seeing trends like traditionally spring-themed motifs, neon and pastel color palettes, vintage aesthetics, and cropped silhouettes. While you should hold off storing those winter coats away for the last few frigid days, now is the time to build the perfect shopping cart so your wardrobe is ready for the seasonal transition.

The nature of fashion moves faster than ever these days, and as a fashion writer, I can attest that it can be challenging to keep up with all of the latest drops. It’s almost information overload sometimes. However, we’re taking the load off your shoulders, and presenting you with only the most stylish items from recent releases. We intend to narrow the search and leave ‘adding to cart’ as the only thing for you to do. Our treat!

Aside from our curated selection of items you’ll soon discover, check out some of our other favorite recent drops worth exploring; Lizzo’s new shapewear brand, Cristina Martinez x Nordstrom collection, and the Bridgerton-themed footwear collection designed by Malone Souliers.

Shop the most stylish items from the latest fashion drops ahead.