The Most Stylish Items From The Latest Fashion Releases
By Greg Emmanuel ·

As we make our way further into Spring and away from cold temperatures, windy forecasts, and sporadic winter storms, fashion brands are rolling out their latest collections for Spring 2022. With these latest releases, we’re seeing trends like traditionally spring-themed motifs, neon and pastel color palettes, vintage aesthetics, and cropped silhouettes. While you should hold off storing those winter coats away for the last few frigid days, now is the time to build the perfect shopping cart so your wardrobe is ready for the seasonal transition. 

The nature of fashion moves faster than ever these days, and as a fashion writer, I can attest that it can be challenging to keep up with all of the latest drops. It’s almost information overload sometimes. However, we’re taking the load off your shoulders, and presenting you with only the most stylish items from recent releases. We intend to narrow the search and leave ‘adding to cart’ as the only thing for you to do. Our treat!

Aside from our curated selection of items you’ll soon discover, check out some of our other favorite recent drops worth exploring; Lizzo’s new shapewear brand, Cristina Martinez x Nordstrom collection, and the Bridgerton-themed footwear collection designed by Malone Souliers.

Shop the most stylish items from the latest fashion drops ahead.

Telfar X Eastpak Medium Shopper
Telfar’s latest collaboration doubles as a shopper handbag and a backpack.
BTFL Denim Jacket
This sailor-striped jacket is made from Japanese denim and features suede beneath the color – chic!
LOL Sleeveless Top
Channel your inner Greek goddess with this beautifully draped top.
Amiri X Zig-Zag Bowling Shirt
Perfect for brunch and your next warm getaway.
KHRISJOY Oversized Boyfriend Shirt
Whether you pair this article with your favorite boyfriend jeans or choose to wear it as a stand alone, it’s bound to be a statement.
Enfants Riches Déprimés X Jacques Marie Mage Sunglasses
These silver shades with green lenses are limited edition, and by the appeal, they look pleasantly exclusive.
BTFL Patchwork Robe
Constructed from fabric that was sourced from India – this robe makes for the perfect lightweight jacket for Spring.
Dickies 100 Year Denim Jeans
For the celebration of Dickie’s 100th anniversary, their latest collection includes a expertly crafted pair of classic carpenter jeans.
Recreational Habits Crewneck
For the love of crewnecks, this emerald green one from Recreational Habits is a beauty.
K.ngsley Clandestine Boots
Combat boots have never looked better.
