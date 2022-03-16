Courtesy of Brand

The beloved Netflix series, Bridgerton, is scheduled to return for the launch of season two on March 25th. Ahead of the premiere, while watch parties are still being planned, it’s the perfect time to assemble an outfit. We’re giving you a head start by making sure you know where to find the perfect shoes, which is in the latest collection from Malone Souliers.

The luxury footwear brand that offers styles for men and women has partnered with Shondaland and Netflix for its latest collection. The Bridgerton X Malone Souliers collection celebrates confidence, individuality and the empowering magic of a grand entrance.

Within the new collection, Malone Souliers drew inspiration from the hit TV series and its characters. Some of the details worked into the designs of the loafers and heels include regal embellishments, floral jacquard, feathers, and a pale blue colorway that translates royalty, and it also happens to be a direct reference for Daphne Bridgerton. Other character references incorporated into the collection include the yellow moiré inspired by Penelope Featherington and the tassel loafers and jacquard slippers inspired by the suave Anthony Bridgerton.

“I’m so excited to bring this new collection to the world with a Bridgerton-worthy level of drama,” said Mary Alice Malone, Creative Director at Malone Souliers, in the press release. “We had a huge amount of fun designing this collection and getting inspired by the show’s incredible costumes, so I wanted to capture some of that energy for the big reveal. I can’t wait to see these shoes turning heads as they step out in public this spring.”

Shop the Malone Souliers x Bridgerton collection on malonesouliers.com.