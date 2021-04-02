Netflix Confirms Rege-Jean Page Will Not Return For Season 2 Of ‘Bridgerton’

If you were looking forward to tuning in for Season 2 of the hit Netflix show Bridgerton just to sneak a glimpse of star and fan/eye candy favorite, Rege-Jean Page, you’re in for a bit of disappointment.



It has been confirmed that the British-Zimbabwean star will not be returning for the second season of Shonda Rhimes’ most-recent popular series. In a post via the show’s official Instagram page on Friday, the news was revealed, Lady Whistledown style:

“Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings,” the message read.

Page himself expressed his gratitude in playing the role on Twitter:

“Pleasure and a privilege! An honour to be a member of the family – on and off screen, cast, crew and incredible fans – the love is real and will just keep growing,” the post read.

Pleasure and a privilege! An honour to be a member of the family – on and off screen, cast, crew and incredible fans – the love is real and will just keep growing ❤️💫 https://t.co/YBk4RvKNpx — Regé-Jean Page (@regejean) April 2, 2021

Bridgerton broke records as one of the most-watched series of all time on Netflix, with a viewership total of over 82 million households. The second season, which will now focus on Daphne’s older brother, Anthony, is currently still awaiting to resume production.



As for Page’s future endeavors, he is set to star in Netflix’s The Gray Man, which will reportedly begin filming this Spring.