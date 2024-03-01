The Best Celebrity Looks Of The Week

Getty Images

This week in celebrity fashion news, we have an array of looks compiled from different celebs in their respective industries. We’re all about uplifting Black talent in all industries, from sports to music to entertainment. These style moments deserve a shoutout as these celebrities have full teams that make them happen.

Actresses Storm Reid and La La Anthony had the same idea to wear custom looks for their separate but equally killer red carpet moments. Reid wore a floral embroidered custom gown by Balmain for the 30th Screen Actor’s Guild Awards. Anthony donned a black and white custom tuxedo suit designed by Dolce and Gabbana for the BMF season three premiere.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph who has been racking up awards recently wore a monochromatic look for her red carpet appearance at the Independent Spirit Awards. Tracee Ellis Ross attended the 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards in a halter-style Ferragamo dress from its Spring/Summer 2024 runway collection. Next, actress Zoë Kravitz attended Paris Fashion Week in a Saint Laurent look for the brand’s latest runway presentation. Last but certainly not least Stefon Diggs was spotted in Paris at the Ferragamo Fall/Winter 2024 show in a monochromatic green outfit.

Keep scrolling to get into the details of these stunning looks.

La La Anthony Wears Custom Dolce And Gabbana

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 29: La La Anthony attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Starz Series “BMF” Season 3 at Hollywood Athletic Club on February 29, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Actress and television personality La La Anthony wore a custom suit designed by Dolce and Gabbana for her premiere appearance of season three of the BMF series. She styled her black and white suit uniquely with black gloves, a drop diamond necklace with a pink pendant in the middle, and mix-matched earrings. Anthony’s white collared shirt was left open and tucked into her satin-paneled trousers. Her blazer jacket was white with black lapels with sharp angles and black buttons along the sleeves.

Zoë Kravitz Wears Saint Laurent

Zoë Krazvitz attended the Saint Laurent Fall/Winter 2024 runway show in a brown look by the brand. Her outfit included a sheer mini dress with ruching on the sides. The sleeveless dress was accompanied by sheer tights and a pair of Lee patent leather slingback heels in a deep red shade. She accessorized with diamond earrings and a few rings on her fingers.

PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Zoë Kravitz attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 27, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Tracee Ellis Ross Wears Ferragamo

For an appearance at the 35th Producers Guild Awards, Tracee Ellis Ross wore a silver halter style dress styled by Karla Welch and designed by Ferragamo from its Spring/Summer 2024 runway collection. The leather belt detail at the neck sat over a large silver pendant designed by De Beers in between flowing draped fabric. She accessorized smartly with black bangles on both wrists— black sandals designed by Giuseppe Zanotti also were a part of the look

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 25: Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on February 25, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph Wears Da Shoné By DaSh

Da’Vine Joy Randolph is having an incredible year already with accolades and an award-winning performance in The Holdovers which have led to her receiving a BAFTA, a Golden Globe, and a SAGaward. Randolph was stunning at the Independent Spirit Awards. Her look consisted of a leather trench coat and a satin dress with a sweetheart neckline in the same shade of deep red, designed by Da Shoné By DaShand and styled by the duo Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald. Her gold heels with its puff strap detail across her feet matched the sculptural gold earrings she used to accessorize. She ended up winning an award for “Best Supporting Actress.”

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 25: Da’Vine Joy Randolph poses in the IMDb Portrait Studio at the 2024 Independent Spirit Awards on February 25, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for IMDb)

Stefon Diggs Wears Ferragamo

One of our Best Dressed Men of 2023, the stylish football player Stefon Diggs proved once again why he deserved to be on the list. While in Paris to attend the Ferragamo Fall/Winter 2024 runway collection, Diggs wore a leather green coat by the brand from its prior Spring 2024 collection. He also was dressed in a light blue T-shirt and white shorts underneath his coat, exposing his tattoo-covered legs. He accessorized with a green nylon bag with an adjustable strap and a pair of black tie-up loafers with long black socks.

MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 24: Stefon Diggs attends the Ferragamo Fall Winter 2024 fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 24, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Ferragamo)

Storm Reid Wears Custom Balmain

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Storm Reid attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

Actress Storm Reid wore a gorgeously crafted custom gown designed by Balmain for her 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards appearance. The gown’s shape was unique with a cutout at the torso and cap sleeve silhouette. The waist was cinched and the entire design was adorned with embroidered flowers and also green embroidered hemming on one side. Her look was styled by celebrity stylist Jason Bolden whom she works with often. Reid’s red pointed-toe heels and drop diamond earrings completed her look perfectly.