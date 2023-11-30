Storm Reid Shows Us That Women In Suits Is A Forever Trend

Getty Images

Actress Storm Reid graced the red carpet at yesterday evening’s Footwear News Achievement Awards in a stunning Marc Jacobs black striped suit. The look was first seen as a part of the brand’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection. The young star who is often styled by Jason Bolden paired the suit with a daring black circular bralette. This added a touch of modernity to her outfit. The contrast of the tailored suit and the edgy bralette showcased the risk-taking Reid has been taking in recent months.

Reid wore a pair of sleek black pointed-toe heels which elevated her already chic look. That choice of footwear pinpoints her sense of style and attention to detail. For accessories, she kept things quite minimal and wore a simple diamond chain around her neck. Her sleeked-back blow-out and minimal makeup also allowed for her suit to do the talking.

Amidst the glitz and glamour of the evening, Storm Reid was also a recipient of The Style Influencer of the Year award. This accolade celebrated her impact on the fashion industry and her ability to inspire others with her distinctive style choices. Her New Balance ambassador role speaks to this.

“As a young black woman in fashion, I recognize the profound impact we have on culture,” Reid said at the Footwear News Achievement Awards. “Our artistry radiates locally from our communities, and I am immensely proud to contribute to this narrative.”

Reid captivates audiences not only with her on-screen performances but also with her distinctive and versatile style. Celebrity stylist Jason Bolden is her go-to style architect, he also often works with actresses her age including Yara Shahidi and Demi Singleton. Reid fearlessly embraces bold fashion choices, from chic red carpet ensembles to casual streetwear. A trailblazer in the industry, her style is an embodiment of self-expression, and empowering others to embrace their individuality. With each appearance, she continues to redefine Hollywood fashion, solidifying her status as a rising style icon.