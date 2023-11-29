During the wintertime it’s hard to come up with stylish looks that can keep you warm and cozy so, our team is letting you know all the Fall/Winter 2023 runway looks that have been living in our heads rent-free. From accessible brands like COS to high-fashion brands like Proenza Schouler, these looks showcase dimension, texture, layers, and more that we will be modeling all our looks for this extra cold season. These types of looks are easy to recreate with items in your own closet with simple pieces like wide-leg trousers, sweater dresses, turtlenecks, and accessories like scarves, fuzzy bags, balaclavas. Fall/Winter 2023 runways were all about having fun with traditional silhouettes, vibrant colors, and out-of-the-box accessories.
Look forward to seeing our top looks from huge fur coats and mini dresses, hoodie and skirt combos, and monochromatic looks with added shape and texture. Shopping around this season might feel hard at first but, we want to point you in the right direction of what to buy if you don’t already have similar pieces. If you’re curious to know what looks have been living in our heads rent-free, keep scrolling.
Robyn Mowatt, Contributing Fashion Editor
Something about this COS sweater dress speaks to me. I love the icy blue hue. Also, I feel as though building a monochromatic outfit feels more elevated than some of the outfits I typically wear during winter.
I have been on the hunt for a sleek pair of trousers to pair with oversized blazers and my go-to utility boots. This look from COS has grown-up vibes and it’s compelling enough for me to copy.
Devine Blacksher, Senior Fashion Editor
A floor length coat is an outfit on its own.
I love a hoodie and skirt combo for the winter. It’s chic and effortless.
A colorful turtleneck, fuzzy bag, and balaclava are a must for the winter.
Kerane Marcellus, Fashion News Writer
A big colorful scarf and warm hues are my go-to during a cold and dark season keeps my energy up!
A big fuzzy coat over a minidress is a must when out and about for late night outings. You’d be surprised at how warm you’d feel in one without any other layers added.
Balloon fit bottoms are super flattering on so many body types. I love playing with fun silhouettes especially when working with just one color.