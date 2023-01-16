Actress Storm Reid Appears on Red Carpet With New Boyfriend Shedeur Sanders

Euphoria actress Storm Reid has a new love in her life, and it happens to be quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Reid, 19, and Sanders, 20, were captured on the red carpet at the premiere of her latest movie Missing.

The movie premiere took place at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Downtown Los Angeles. The two are pictured holding hands, and Sanders looks happy to be there as he smiles.

While being interviewed at the premiere, Reid said of her new man, “He’s super sweet, super talented.” She continued, “I’m glad to have him here supporting me.”

For those unfamiliar with the quarterback, his dad is Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders. The 20-year-old was recently transferred to the Colorado Buffaloes, where his legendary father is the head coach. He previously played with Jackson State. This is the couple’s first red carpet event, but it’s not the first time they were linked together. Reid attended Sander’s former team’s season-opening game back in September 2022.

“2 can play this game!!!! congratulations @gojsutigersfb,” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

Aside from taking TV by storm with her compelling role in the multi-award-winning show Euphoria, Reid is also pursuing higher education goals. She is currently enrolled at the University of Southern California and got news of her acceptance in March 2021 while on set.

“I’ve been on set allllllll day, and I wanted to wait to get home to open this. Was a ball of nerves all day. I got my first college acceptance two weeks ago, but I’ve been waiting for this one for a long time. WE GOT INTO USC BABY,” Reid wrote in an Instagram caption.

Reid’s new film, Missing, will be in theaters on January 20. In the thriller, she’ll be playing the lead role as a girl named June alongside Nia Long, who is her mother in the movie. The film is a spin-off of Searching, which was released in 2018.