The Best Dressed Black Celebrities At Paris Haute Couture Week

The limit did not exist when it came to stars and their outfits for Couture Week in Paris. This week immediately followed Paris Men’s Week, but the celebrities who flocked to the global city were serving up sleek outfitting. For example, Megan Thee Stallion attended Giambattista Valli in an orange gown. The proportions of the frock were a bit different than what we’d expect for the artist, but, we admit it was an excellent decision on behalf of her stylist, Eric Archibald.

Separately, for the Gaurav Gupta couture presentation the artist wore a chain gown by the designer. The gown featured immaculate and otherworldly detailing. Next, Colman Domingo arrived at an array of shows donning elegant ensembles. To Valentino, he wore a caramel-hued blazer with a royal blue patterned button-up and matching pants. The hues were striking together.

Elsewhere, Tyla stunned at the Jacquemus presentation. For her appearance she wore a gown with extreme cut-outs on the sides.

Below take a look at the best-dressed Black celebrities at Couture Week.

Megan Thee Stallion At Gaurav Gupta

Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images

Colman Domingo At Valentino

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Zoe Kravitz At Saint Laurent

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Laura Harrier At Saint Laurent

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion At Giambattista Valli

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Venus Williams At Christian Dior

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Gabrielle Union At Schiaparelli

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Regina King At Schiaparelli

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images

Pharrell At Sacai

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Tyla At Jacquemus