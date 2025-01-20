ICYMI: Anwar Carrots And Walmart Launch “Homegrown” Collection, Jacquemus Announces Apple Partnership, And More

Carrots, Walmart

This weekend included many fashion-filled moments worth remembering. First off, after a nationwide black-out, TikTok has returned. Next up, Jacquemus has announced a partnership with Apple.

Anwar Carrots the designer and founder behind Carrots has launched a collaborative collection with Walmart. Next, Dior has shared it will present its pre-fall collection in Japan.

After U.S. Blackout TikTok Returns

Following a 14-hour black-out TikTok has returned. Last week the Supreme Court upheld a law that banned the service nationwide unless it splits from ByteDance, its China-based owner, according to NPR.

Days ago, on Saturday, Google and Apple removed the app from their stores, which was a requirement of the ban. The ban also forbids web-hosting companies from providing “back-end support to the app,” per NPR.

President-elect Donald Trump reportedly reversed the black-out on Sunday morning when he posted on his Truth Social social network. His post included a statement noting his plans to pause the law. “The order will also confirm that there will be no liability for any company that helped keep TikTok from going dark before my order,” he declared.

Jacquemus Plans To Use iPhones To Capture Next Show

Jacquemus has announced it will partner with Apple to capture “La Croisière,” the house’s upcoming Paris Fashion Week coed runway show, reports WWD. The camera system on the iPhone 16 Pro Max device will be utilized.

The report states that live video will be captured on iPhones due to the device’s cinematic slow-motion feature, and runway photography will also be taken on iPhones. The house said in a statement that the partnership “exemplifies the fusion of fashion and technology, captivating audiences globally. ”

Anwar Carrots and Walmart Launch “Homegrown” Collection

Carrots, a brand founded by Anwar Carrots in 2015 has launched a collection with Walmart entitled “Homegrown.” The collection which is currently available online and in-stores at 1,000 Walmart locations speaks to the accessibility and warm sensibilities associated with the streetwear brand. An assortment of hoodies, sweaters, tees, and jogger sweatpants encompass the line.

​​“It’s inspiring to work with a brand so deeply connected to people’s everyday lives, especially when it comes to making quality and affordability a priority,” Carrots shared in a statement. “With this collection, we’ve created something that resonates with families, celebrates growth, and brings everyone together, proving that inclusivity and empowerment can go hand-in-hand.”

The “Homegrown” collection is available in sizes XS to 3XL for adults and XS to 2XL for kids. Head to walmart.com to shop the collection which is also available at 1,000 locations nationwide.

Dior Will Show Pre-Fall Line In Japan

Dior has plans to present its next pre-fall collection in Japan. According to WWD, the French house shared it will present the women’s collection designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri on April 15 in the garden of Tō-ji Temple in Kyoto.

The house’s founder Christian Dior first presented his collection in Japan in 1953, per WWD. “In the early 1950s, Christian Dior began collaborating with a Kyoto-based silk workshop: he subsequently designed a series of looks for his haute couture collection which he cut in the precious Japanese textile,” Chiuri explained in a statement.