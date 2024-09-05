Simon Porte Jacquemus Is Honored By The Museum At FIT

Getty Images

The Fashion Institute of Technology is notoriously associated with being a breeding ground for the world’s next top design talent. Yesterday afternoon The Museum at FIT hosted their annual Couture Council Luncheon at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center presented by Nordstrom. The Council selected Simon Porte Jacquemus as this year’s winner of the Couture Council Award for Artistry of Fashion.

The French designer will join the ranks of Karl Lagerfeld, Valentino, Carolina Herrera, and Oscar de la Renta, all of whom have received this prestigious honor. This distinction is a signifier of his unique design prowess in addition to how his pieces have captivated a loyal and bustling following.

“As an independent designer, I was always keen on being innovative and creative in the design of my collections and also in my communication,” said Jacquemus.

Joyce F. Brown, President at FIT, Pete Nordstrom, President and Chief Brand Officer at Nordstrom, and others such as Princess Deena Aljuhani Abdulaziz founding editor-in-chief of Vogue Arabia and founder of D’NA reportedly shared words of support for the museum and awardee. The Couture Council is composed of industry insiders including Sarah Wetenhall president and owner of The Colony Palm Beach.

They make it possible for the museum to put on exhibitions, educate, and preserve its permanent collections while also organizing numerous free programs open to both FIT’s student body and the general public.

Attendees indulged in a delightful lunch while enjoying inspiring speeches and special honors, all in the company of fashion-forward stars like Meredith Marks and legendary designer, Christian Cowan. The proceeds of this luncheon will support future exhibitions, programs, and symposia all of which are free and open to the public.

“It’s always about communicating and creating experiences with our community in a unique way,” Jacquemus added. “I warmly thank the Couture Council of The Museum at FIT and Nordstrom for this great support and this award.”