A Night With FIT’s Rising Crop Of Student Designers

Getty Images

At The Glasshouse in New York City, the Fashion Institute of Technology held its Annual Awards Gala on Wednesday evening. As a part of the significant night, a group of talented rising designers presented knitwear, sportswear, occasionwear, intimate apparel, and children’s wear. What was most compelling about their designs was their dedication to staying true to themselves as creators. While some moments throughout the gala were filled with joyful and congratulatory moments, the innovative and exploratory pieces by designers like Jayda Wilkerson, Sung Hye Park, and Yilei Qian were particularly enrapturing.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 08: A model walks the runway wearing Madeline Hausner during the the FIT Annual Awards Gala and the FIT Future of Fashion Runway Show, presented by Macy’s at The Glasshouse on May 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Wilkerson’s thesis project included a cocoon-inspired down-filled rain jacket in a sleek cream tone and a contrasting dip-dyed slip dress. Park created a look that was motorsport-inspired with an edgy flair. Her fantastical pieces were comprised of an ivory and black color-blocked jacket and a pair of caged shorts, both created with leather, chiffon, and scuba mesh. One of Qian’s defining pieces was a striking babydoll dress in a kelly green hue paired with a knit sweater featuring splendid floral appliques throughout.

Many other designs went down the runway, in total 83 designs which showcased the work of 73 students from FIT’s class of 2024 BFA Fashion Design program were represented. Hailing from 4 continents, 20 countries, and 21 states in the nation, these individuals poured their personal stories into each garment. Some were honored by FIT as critic award winners including knitwear designer Madeline Hausner and special occasion designer Sofie Hultbom. Irene Alexandra Cubides-Morales, who specializes in sportswear, one look by her will be produced in a short run in the Macy’s Herald Square location and a few other locations in Spring 2025 (the company sponsored the runway show). Cubides-Morales was awarded the Macy’s X Bar III Capsule Collection award.

Attendees at the dynamic affair included designers B Michael and Victor Glemaud, writer and author Constance White, in addition to designer and founder Frederick Anderson. Other esteemed guests who were in attendance were HALSTON’s creative director, Ken Downing and designer Mara Hoffman.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 08: A model walks the runway wearing Hunter Oh during the the FIT Annual Awards Gala and the FIT Future of Fashion Runway Show, presented by Macy’s at The Glasshouse on May 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

As the evening hosted by model Carolyn Murphy kicked off, journalists, trustees, fashion lovers, and other guests were ushered into the gala portion of the evening. Ahead of the awards, Dr. Joyce Brown, FIT’s first Black president expressed that she school’s students are “exceptional.” Brown also mentioned that they arrive to the institution’s doors bursting with talent, energy, creativity and intelligence. “They’re highly motivated and they are deeply determined. They have big dreams,” Brown said.

One of the first awards to be given was the Social Impact Award to the trailblazer, CEO, and designer Kenneth Cole. While his name may be synonymous with American design, especially during the aughts, it was a warm moment when Emmy Award winner Tamron Hall introduced Cole. She spoke at length about how he’s shed light on the mental health crisis in the U.S. multiple times over the years and also AIDS decades ago.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 08: (L-R) B Michael and Joyce F. Brown attend the FIT Annual Awards Gala and the FIT Future of Fashion Runway Show, presented by Macy’s at The Glasshouse on May 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

“Like music, fashion allows for a social conversation that is sometimes hard to have,” Hall expressed. “Kenneth Cole understood the assignment. The assignment was, of course, to be a successful businessperson, but the assignment was higher than any heel: the responsibility to humankind.”

When Cole took the stage to receive his award he shared how impressed he was with the student designers. But, he also declared that he believes that fashion can be a vehicle to positively impact the world. “As I often say, it’s great to be known for your shows but better to be known for your soul,” he added.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 08: (L-R) Constance White, Joyce F. Brown and B Michael attend the FIT Annual Awards Gala and the FIT Future of Fashion Runway Show, presented by Macy’s at The Glasshouse on May 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

The Outstanding Alumni Award portion which went to Norma Kamali was an equally special moment. The beloved designer was introduced by the senior curator of fashion and culture at the Brooklyn Museum, Matthew Yokobowsky. He alluded to how her unwavering nature has led to transformative and memorable designs throughout her career, which spans over 50 years.

On stage, Kamali delved into a personal story about aiming to find work after graduating with a degree in illustration from FIT. She shared that since it was during the Mad Men era one in-office interview moment that was filled with misogyny led her to work with the now-defunct Northwest Airlines. She candidly shared that this role jumpstarted her traveling to London every weekend where she found inspiration as a designer. Her experiences in London led her to eventually open her first standalone boutique in 1968. As the years passed she became a part of the lexicon of New York City fashion. Key pop culture figures including Grace Jones, Bette Midler, and Vera Wang have distinct memories of either wearing her clothing or championing Kamali as a creator.

“Determination is more important than even talent, that and the help of the universe and all its pushing and prodding, I am still on my path and the universe is still keeping me in line with my purpose,” Kamali noted during her acceptance speech.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 08: Tamron Hall speaks onstage during the FIT Annual Awards Gala and the FIT Future of Fashion Runway Show, presented by Macy’s at The Glasshouse on May 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Before the evening came to an end, Rebecca Hesell Cohen, the founder of Love Shack Fancy was honored with the Entrepreneurship Award. After Jordan Roth touched on her innate fixation on creating, Hassell described how she’d come up seeing her mother as the creative director of Seventeen magazine. She described how being in the fashion closet of the magazine as a young girl instilled a sense of creativity and curiosity in her. “Growing up our house was filled with vintage and a love of dressing up,” she said. “As far back as I can remember, storytelling has been a part of my life—it’s what inspired me to create LoveShackFancy.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 08: Norma Kamali accepts an award onstage during the FIT Annual Awards Gala and the FIT Future of Fashion Runway Show, presented by Macy’s at The Glasshouse on May 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Cohen went on to express how the road to building Love Shack Fancy allowed her the opportunity to create clothing that felt like dreaming out loud. She also noted that her hard work ethic has been ingrained in her for so many years. “Storytelling led to dreaming, dreaming led to creating and hard work led to an unexpected new business that has brought generations of girls and women together,” the designer shared.

Each designer who was bestowed with an award received a standing ovation and moments to soak in their accomplishments. Similarly, the students were touched on multiple times throughout the evening–hearing each awardee sing their praises was pivotal. This doesn’t only mean these rising creatives received their flowers last night; it also speaks to how FIT is providing space for them to present their brilliance in real time.