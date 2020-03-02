For celebrities, there is always a reason to get glam. Although awards season is officially “over,” fashion week in New York, Paris, Milan, and London quickly followed taking up the entire month of February.
This weekend, our favorite A-listers enjoyed the last of PFW waltzing in and out of fashion happenings. From Angela Davis strolling to the Valentino show and Usher sitting from row at Balmain, a few entertainers scurried to Europe to catch this seasons most elaborate presentations. But the luxury of being a celebrity is not feeling entitled to attend anything that’s not required (like fashion week), and enjoying the comfort of your home like Kash Doll and Gabrielle Union.
Whether they decided to end their fashion month in the Parisian streets or enjoy some TLC at home, check out the best celebrity weekend style below.
Photo: Instagram/@stormreid
Photo: Instagram/@itstanyatime
Photo: Instagram/ @capbylv
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 28: Solange Knowles is seen on February 28, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by JNI/Star Max/GC Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Usher attends the Balmain show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on February 28, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)
Photo: Instagram/ @obj
Photo: Instagram/@alealimay
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 01: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Janelle Monae attends the Thom Browne show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on March 01, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 29: Actress Tika Sumpter attends SCAD 8th annual aTVFest Day 3 press junket at Four Season Hotel Atlanta on February 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 01: Angela Bassett attends the Valentino show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on March 01, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)
Photo: Instagram/ @porsha4real
Photo: Instagram/@gabunion
Photo: Instagram/@virgilabloh
Photo: Instagram/@kashdoll
Photo: Instagram/@theestallion