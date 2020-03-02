For celebrities, there is always a reason to get glam. Although awards season is officially “over,” fashion week in New York, Paris, Milan, and London quickly followed taking up the entire month of February.

This weekend, our favorite A-listers enjoyed the last of PFW waltzing in and out of fashion happenings. From Angela Davis strolling to the Valentino show and Usher sitting from row at Balmain, a few entertainers scurried to Europe to catch this seasons most elaborate presentations. But the luxury of being a celebrity is not feeling entitled to attend anything that’s not required (like fashion week), and enjoying the comfort of your home like Kash Doll and Gabrielle Union.

Whether they decided to end their fashion month in the Parisian streets or enjoy some TLC at home, check out the best celebrity weekend style below.