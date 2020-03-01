Paris Fashion Week: Off-White Fall/Winter 2020

A force in fashion, Virgil Abloh showed at Paris Fashion Week this past weekend.

Shortly after his menswear Louis Vuitton show last month, he presented a womenswear collection shortly after. Said to be inspired by Hype Williams’s 1998 directorial film debut, Belly the designer took from the era that the film was developed- the 90s, while of course grabbing from the Off-White’s “cool” aesthetic to complete the collection.

Abloh used the nineties as a springboard for helping to define what Off-White will be in the 2020’s. His approach is one of calculated miscellany, mirroring the moment and pushing that moment forward.

Check out the Off-White Fall/Winter 2020 collection.