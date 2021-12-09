Courtesy of Jason Rodgers

In the past, securing merchandise designed to celebrate your favorite music artists used to only happen when you’d catch them on tour. Thankfully, times have progressed, and artists have built their own websites to drop fan merchandise more frequently. However, tours are still the mecca of finding the most exclusive items, but, what Amazon Music has created is the first of its kind. The Showroom offers merch for not just one artist, but three, and each capsule collection is designed by an emerging streetwear designer — it’s a true meeting of the minds between the next generation of musicians and designers.

Amazon Music partnered with HYPEBEAST to execute the innovative concept, and together, they’ve produced capsule collections for Lucky Daye, Fousheé and Flo Milli. “The collections the artists and designers created aren’t just beautiful pieces, they’re the latest way Amazon Music is making it easier than ever for artists to build their business and make their visions a reality,” says Sean McMullan, Director of Artist Product and Services for Amazon Music in a press release.

Lucky Daye teamed up with Los Angeles-based designer Jordin Blair to create the “I’m Lucky To Meet You” collection. The clothes within this capsule capture the essence of Daye and his feel good music with earth tones and floral designs on t-shirts, jackets, shorts, and button-ups. Blair said in a press release, “I pictured creating pieces that make people feel good and to express their individuality. We all need some luck sometimes, and I hope that this collection can spread that mindset to anyone that needs it.”

Flo Milli worked with Katie McIntyre, who has worked on music artwork and merchandise for Cardi B, Normani, Nicki Minaj and more. McIntyre drew inspiration from Flo Milli’s 2021 single “Roaring 20s” to create the “Modern Opulence” Collection, which features hoodies, t-shirts, shorts, and sweatpants. “The constant throughout this collection is the elevation of Flo Milli as an exemplary female persona in the modern age of music and culture,” says McIntyre.

Fousheé and Los Angeles-based 3D designer Cameron Galley banded together to bring us the “Time Machine” collection. The groovy graphics of flip-phones and cellular symbols are nostalgic of the 90s and reflect the R&B singer’s personal style. Within the stylish capsule, there are rugby polos, t-shirts, hats, and more – it’s the perfect collection for those who love Y2K inspired threads.

The Showroom by Amazon Music is available to shop now on the Amazon Music app on participating artists’ pages, side-by-side with their songs, albums, livestreams, and music videos.