As we watch the leaves change and feel the temperature drop, we can now act on our eagerness to layer our outfits and indulge in our hoodie obsessions. LA-based streetwear brand, RENOWNED, has all the pieces we need to do so in their cozy FW21 collection. Perfect timing. Founder John Dean pulled from past experiences that led him to discover manifestation to create the assortment titled â€˜Beyond Lucidâ€™.

Last year, RENOWNED collaborated with famed activist Dr. Angela Davis to create a capsule that celebrated Black community heroes. With each collection, Dean is intentional about embedding a powerful message in between the fabrics. Heâ€™s been noted to bring a new perspective to elevated streetwear through using his fashion line as a platform to spark conversation and to educate. Meaningful design has placed Deanâ€™s brand in a desired position to be carried in prominent retailers and sell out each time.

â€˜Beyond Lucidâ€™ is a reflection of the success that Dean manifested and a reminder that weâ€™re all capable of manifesting our wildest dreams. Through graphics and messaging, the brand ensures that this life hack of wisdom is shared with more people. The collection consists of 21 pieces in total and includes a range of silhouettes â€“ hoodies, sweatpants, jackets, cargo pants, t-shirts, and more.

The collection is available for purchase now on renowned.la and will soon arrive at select retailers including Nordstrom, Selfridges, UNKWN, and CNCPTS. Act fast.