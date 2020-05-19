Erykah Badu, Common And Angela Davis Perform For A Livestream Tribute To Malcolm X

Today would have been Malcolm X’s 95th birthday and to mark the occasion, artists, activists and speakers are gathering for a day of celebratory programming and live broadcasts, including family story time and the 55th annual gravesite ceremony.

This afternoon, Erykah Badu, Common, Jidenna, David Banner, Angela Davis and others will deliver a special “Tribute in Words and Sound” at 3:00 p.m. EST. All events for the slain civil rights leader can be streamed via Facebook, Instagram and The Shabazz Center’s website.

At 4:00 p.m. EST, Malcolm X and Betty Shabazz’s third daughter, author and activist Ilyasah Shabazz and Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley will dig into a conversation about Black Women Leading the Revolution.

At 7:00 p.m. there’ll be a roundtable discussion: Malcolm X Speaks in the 21st Century Beyond COVID-19 and The Chickens Coming Home to Roost.

“As the global community strives to endure this time of crisis, the Malcolm X and the Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center remains committed to advancing our rich legacy of human rights and social change,” said Shabazz, the author of Growing up X. “We are excited to join together with so many great artists, activists and community leaders to celebrate my father’s 95th birthday, honor his lasting impact, and create a safe space that inspires and uplifts scholarship, joy and resilience in both our children and larger communities.”

For updates on lineup of events, go to The Shabazz Center and follow the conversation on social media via #MalcolmXDay.