Get ready to celebrate the fliest fashion moments of the 90s. The iconic clothing brand, Cross Colours has just announced that they will be giving us a blast from the past with a two-week exhibition pop-up shop at Nordstrom NYC Flagship Stores.
The exhibit will take place as part of the retailer’s revolving Center Stage platform that will showcase the past and present of the brand while illuminating its core values: Clothing Without Prejudice.
“Nordstrom is giving the brand one of the greatest platforms in the history of Cross Colours. This launch will be the first time we have the opportunity to showcase our full collection in one place— the fleece, the denim— and in the way that we would like to present it to our customers,” says Carl Jones, co-founder of Cross Colours. “We have an opportunity to create a true Cross Colours experience for our customers. For us, that’s everything.”
For those that are unfamiliar with Cross Colours, the brand began to make its mark in the fashion world with its bold and colorful hip hop styles in 1989. For the first part of their career, music trio T.L.C. played a major role in making the brand iconic, wearing the trendsetting looks in their videos and stage performances.
Other noted celebrities who rocked the colorful brand include 2pac, Will Smith, and Martin Lawrence.
Nordstrom shoppers will be able to reminisce and take a trip down memory lane as they indulge in the rich history of Cross Colours via imagery and vintage pieces featured from the brand’s archives. Afterward, onlookers can shop ‘til they drop the brand’s latest hoodies, sweatpants, T-shirts, rugbys, and more.
“There is so much customer love and nostalgia for Cross Colours and we’re thrilled to introduce a new generation to this iconic brand’s message of unity, equality, and empowerment,” said Jen Jackson Brown, EVP and President of Nordstrom Product Group, Nordstrom, Inc.
The exhibition shop will run from July 26-August 8. Prices range from $20-$500.
“This collaboration with Nordstrom is monumental for Cross Colours. To us, this collaboration reinforces the fact that the brand is important to the community and to the culture,” said TJ Walker, Co-founder of Cross Colours. “Ultimately, Nordstrom has provided us with an opportunity for sustainability; we’re excited for the chance to continue impacting new generations with our message.”
The Cross Colours collection will also be available at Nordstrom.com and Nordstrom stores nationally.