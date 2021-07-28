Courtesy of Nordstrom

Get ready to celebrate the fliest fashion moments of the 90s. The iconic clothing brand, Cross Colours has just announced that they will be giving us a blast from the past with a two-week exhibition pop-up shop at Nordstrom NYC Flagship Stores.

The exhibit will take place as part of the retailer’s revolving Center Stage platform that will showcase the past and present of the brand while illuminating its core values: Clothing Without Prejudice.

“Nordstrom is giving the brand one of the greatest platforms in the history of Cross Colours. This launch will be the first time we have the opportunity to showcase our full collection in one place— the fleece, the denim— and in the way that we would like to present it to our customers,” says Carl Jones, co-founder of Cross Colours. “We have an opportunity to create a true Cross Colours experience for our customers. For us, that’s everything.”