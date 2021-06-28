Get ready to shower Cardi B with more love—the rapper and her husband, Migos rapper Offset are expecting baby number two!

Cardi announced the big news at the BET Awards on Sunday during Migos’ performance of “Type Sh*t”, showing off her growing baby bump and pregnancy glow while rocking custom Dolce & Gabbana on stage with her husband by her side. The Grammy winner then followed up the surprise moment with an official announcement and sneak peek on Instagram where she shared moments form her glamourous maternity shoot, with the caption “”#2! ♥️ @offsetyrn”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 27: Cardi B (second from L) and (L-R) Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff of Migos perform onstage at the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

The couple’s new addition will join their daughter, Kulture, 2, who was born in July 2018. Cardi also took home top honors tonight, taking home a BET award for Video Of The Year for her duet with Megan thee Stallion “W.A.P”

Congratulations and cheers to the happy couple as they prepare to grow their family even more.

See moments from Cardi’s first pregnancy glow below.

01 SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Musical Guest Cardi B Performs “Be Careful” in Studio 8H on Saturday, April 7, 2018 (Photo by: Will Heath/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) 02 Birthday Celebration For Pierre Thomas Cardi B and Offset attend a Birthday Celebration for Pierre ‘Pee’ Thomas at Gold Room on June 7, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage) 03 A Birthday Celebration For Pierre Thomas Cardi B, Offset backstage at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, NV on April 26, 2018 (Photo by: John Parra/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)