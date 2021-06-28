Get ready to shower Cardi B with more love—the rapper and her husband, Migos rapper Offset are expecting baby number two!
Cardi announced the big news at the BET Awards on Sunday during Migos’ performance of “Type Sh*t”, showing off her growing baby bump and pregnancy glow while rocking custom Dolce & Gabbana on stage with her husband by her side. The Grammy winner then followed up the surprise moment with an official announcement and sneak peek on Instagram where she shared moments form her glamourous maternity shoot, with the caption “”#2! ♥️ @offsetyrn”
The couple’s new addition will join their daughter, Kulture, 2, who was born in July 2018. Cardi also took home top honors tonight, taking home a BET award for Video Of The Year for her duet with Megan thee Stallion “W.A.P”
Congratulations and cheers to the happy couple as they prepare to grow their family even more.
See moments from Cardi’s first pregnancy glow below.