Advisry Releases Fall/Winter 2024 Campaign

Amir Houssain

Keith Herron’s world-building with his brand Advisry has been in the making since his teen years. His vibrant streetwear designs have blossomed into the luxury realm and are now in full bloom with his latest Fall/Winter 2024 collection campaign starring the likes of writer and director Lena Waithe, and singers Duckwrth and Lolo Zouaï. Entitled “Digital World+Friends,” this collection embodies a community of other world-builders.

For this season, Herron’s past project Digital World, a DJ moniker-turned-community hub, has returned. During the pandemic, the designer had started posting a series of mixes he’d created. Post-pandemic, he began throwing parties under the moniker, hence the community he’s been able to build. Coming back to the scene Digital World is now in collaboration with Apple Music to launch a new series of monthly mixes of Season 1’s 10 archive episodes and a new Season 2.

Amir Houssain

“I call New York home because of its creative energy, so this Fashion Week felt like the perfect opportunity to relaunch a platform built around showcasing the creative spirit. Advisry is a fashion brand first, but multidisciplinary and curative at its core, and Digital World is a central piece of our identity.”

Looks from the collection follow the designer’s codes with continuity from his Spring/Summer 2024 collection “Season 10.” A pink checkered blue button down, a cutout white ethereal dress, and camouflage pants with a cheeky glove print detail at the pockets. Singer Duckwrth is seen wearing the label’s Camera Bag in a burgundy hue paired with a wide-legged black pant, and a blue plaid cropped blazer. Meanwhile, Waithe is channeling a bit of punk in a black graphic T-shirt with the text “every album I’ve ever heard” at the chest with headphones wrapped around her neck and an Advisry branded plaid newsboy cap.

Amir Houssain

Some American elements are evoked in the red and cream bomber jacket, blue and white striped embroidered button down, plaid brown cropped button down, burgundy blazer, and a blue and black long-sleeved graphic shirt. Checkered fleece jackets for the cooler seasons were introduced in the collection in white and yellow colorways as well as denim jeans with that same glove detailing. “Digital World+Friends” is a world where we want to be this fall. Tune in on the community on Apple Music.