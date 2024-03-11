Diamonds Were A Girl's Best Friend At The 2024 Oscars

Getty Images

The 2024 Oscars red carpet yesterday evening in Los Angeles provided a moment for stars to showcase their most fashionable selves. A bevy of actresses including Gabrielle Union, Lupita Nyong’o and countless others were unafraid to share their glitzy looks. Both of these women and an assorted few happened to have one detail in common for award season’s big night, diamonds. Differing jewels accentuated Nyong’o and Union’s stunning looks–other key acts also took some diamonds for a spin at the 96th Academy Awards. By doing so, they proved that diamonds are still a girl’s best friend as Marilyn Monroe famously sang years ago.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Gabrielle Union-Wade attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Gabrielle Union’s futuristic and eccentric gem-encrusted custom Carolina Herrera peplum top and skirt styled by her longtime stylist Thomas Christos Kikis. The Tiffany & Co. pieces she wore included a striking diamond and aquamarine necklace paired with a few rings. These pieces undoubtedly elevated Union’s look–and they didn’t overpower it–instead, it drove attention to her ensemble.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Lupita Nyong’o attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Aliah Anderson/Getty Images)

Next up, Lupita Nyong’o donned a gown by Armani Privé which was a tribute to the Prada frock she’d worn 10 years as she accepted her first Academy Award. Styled by Micaela Erlanger, Nyong’o shined in an exquisite sky blue dress. Her accessories might have appeared to fly under the radar. But, we spotted the stunning De Beers earrings she wore paired with a bangle. A few diamond rings also were worn with her look which was an homage to a former Oscars moment for the actress.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Danielle Brooks attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Danielle Brooks who was nominated for an Oscar for her role in The Color Purple wore a head-turning, black Dolce & Gabbana gown and De Beers jewelry. Her satin corseted dress featured exposed metal boning details that were an ideal match for the De Beers diamonds she wore–the necklace, drop earrings, and rings were alluring. The high-slit skirt and lengthy train added a glamorous touch.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Kerry Washington attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

The Vanity Fair Oscar’s after-party provided additional moments for stars to shine in key jewelry pieces. Alongside an exuberant tulle and satin-detailed gown by Giambattista Valli, Kerry Washington wore a Diamond Spears necklace, Disco Pulsation, and Illusionnistes clips and the Concorde ring all by Messika. Her look was styled by Rob Zangardi.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Serena Williams attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Serena Williams was a knockout in a piece straight from Off-White’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection. Kesha McLeod is responsible for this moment–Williams also wore a Messika by Kate Moss Exotic Charm necklace, paired with the brand’s high jewelry Night Owl earrings.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Laura Harrier attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

For the Vanity Fair Oscar’s after-party Laura Harrier was a vision in a cream Saint Laurent frock. Though her piece was embellished with tiny gemstones the Brilliant Earth tennis necklace she also wore was a fitting accessory. Alongside this necklace, Harrier was spotted in diamond earrings by the brand.

Though these are not all of the diamonds worn on the red carpets last night, these are the few that stood out. In recent months, we noticed that these gemstones weren’t being regularly worn by acts that we felt could have utilized these accessories to further embellish their looks. So it’s notable that as of last night, diamonds are being pulled on behalf of stylists and creatives who work with Black actresses and actors alike.