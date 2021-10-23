11 Winter Scarves That’ll Punch Up Your Outerwear

Sometimes we forget that something so functional, like a winter scarf, can be incredibly fashionable.
You could have on the warmest of coats, but if your neck, ears, and nose are exposed to frigid air or bitter wind––a warm, substantive scarf will erase that awful chill. And covering up your nose and mouth can also create an insulating pocket of warm air, which is so much more comfortable than breathing in icy air. Although not as safe as a protective face mask, a bundle of fabric across your nose and mouth can prevent some airborne viral droplets from breaking though. If your medical grade mask is underneath, then your scarf could function as your second covering, double masking! You get it. That’s enough about function and preventing viruses.
As for the fashion, scarves can easily pump up the volume of style. Even the simplest of options can make a statement, like a lush cashmere grey scarf. That, over a long navy wool coat, and tall buttery leather boots, well, that mix screams elegance. On the funkier end of the spectrum, let’s say, a vibrant mohair scarf, well that, over combat boots and a smart puffer, delivers some serious street-style. Bottom line, from puffer pull-throughs to Scottish plaid blanket-scarves to ankle-length chunky knits and ribbed technicolor cashmere, scarf choices this season are endless.
01
MIGHTY BRIGHT MOHAIR
This gorgeous mohair-blend scarf is woven with broad, eye-catching stripes and off-white fringe. Bold and lengthy (73”L x 9.1”W), the artistic effect is immediate. LOEWE Fringed Stripe Mohair Blend Scarf in Pink
02
PERFECTLY PUFFY
This brand says, “puffer scarves are the baby duvets your neck needs,” and we couldn’t agree more. The recycled nylon shell is filled with 100% humanitarian down. One reviewer adds, “I love it. It’s warm and silky and doubles as a pillow on road trips.”
Marine Layer ML x LF Zermatt Scarf.
03
RUNWAY VIBES
A super long knitted scarf is naturally bold yet also subtle, if it’s a neutral like black. The chunky wrap gives instant runway vibes, just be careful not to trip! 100% polyester. Ted Baker London BEX Dasher Scarf with Pocket Detail in Black.
04
FAB FRINGE
This mid-weight polyester-blend fringed scarf has a soft brushed fabric and natural stretch.
French Connection Chunky Scarf in Rust.
05
DOUBLE DUTY
Enjoy the snuggly comfort of this shearling-like material, made from recycled polyester, with an organic cotton lining. The slip-through slit scarf has an attached hoodie, which makes it easy to warm up your upper body in a snap. COS Teddy Scarf in Cream.
06
VIBRANT AND GOOD
You’ll love this soft, non-scratchy acrylic scarf, sustainably created through Verloop’s creative reuse of deadstock materials. It’s 76” in length and 14” wide, long enough to wrap around the neck twice. Verloop Checkerboard Stripe Scarf.
07
TRADITION AND SUSTAINABILITY
This Scottish brand unites gorgeous natural fibers and traditional (tartan, gingham, tartan, herringbone) design with a modern sustainable mission––to leave a positive impact on the planet. Made of pure lambswool (naturally insulating, breathable and hypoallergenic), this sizeable scarf (30”x 79”) beautifully adds warm color to any solid neutral. The Tartan Blanket Co. Lambswool Blanket Scarf in Buchanan Autumn Tartan.
08
NECK SNUGGLER
Get cozy in this striped, faux fur pull-through scarf. It sits nicely over a collarless coat, wrap or sweater. 100% polyester. Echo New York Stripe Faux Fur Pull-Through Scarf in Oatmeal.
09
COZY CLASSIC
It’s lightweight, super soft and made of 100% recycled wool. The length allows you to rock it in many ways, (78”L x 28.5”W). Rag & Bone Addison Recycled Wool Scarf in Bronze.
10
SCOTTISH GEM
This Scottish brand continues to create beautifully crafted knits (two hundred plus years of expertise in textile manufacturing). 100% cashmere. Johnstons of Elgin Ribbed Cashmere Scarf in Turquoise.
11
TIP-TOP TARTAN
Snuggle up in this fringed 100% cashmere piece. The primary colors work with just about anything. C by Bloomingdales Cashmere Scarf in Multi.