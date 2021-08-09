Instagram/Henry Masks

Barack Obama is officially the big 6-0! The former (and our forever) president celebrated his birthday surrounded by friends, family, and celebrities with a fun-filled—yet socially distanced—blowout in Massachusetts.

Unfortunately, the party has generated controversy among miffed conservatives, who blasted Obama for hosting the event amid rising coronavirus cases. However, we have some insider deets about how the party went without a hitch (safely of course!).

Last week, a spokesperson announced that the “outdoor event was planned months ago in accordance with all public health guidelines and with COVID safeguards in place.” Guests had to submit negative COVID-19 test results to a specific “coronavirus coordinator” to gain entry.

In hopes of keeping attendees safe from the Delta variant of COVID, everyone was supplied with Henry Masks, a Black-owned company. Staffers were also donned with custom bespoke suits, thanks to HENRY Mask co-founder, celebrity tailor, and designer Richfresh.

Richfresh was also the designer for Dwyane Wade’s stylish short suit.

The event that took place on Martha’s Vineyard boasted a playful Hawaii theme. A few guests spotted at the event were couples John Legend and Christie Tiegen, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, Erykah Badu, and H.E.R.

We can’t wait to see all the festive photos from the milestone party that looked lit! Happy birthday, President Obama!