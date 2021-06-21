The first day of summer has fallen upon us and we’re excited to present to you some of our favorite queens who are kicking off the start of outside season

From New York City performances in celebration of the premiere of In The Heights to birthday parties at roller skating rinks, these celebrities made us wish we were with them all throughout last week. Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta‘s Rasheeda Frost popped out with two fresh looks on the ‘gram and Dear White People star Logan Browning celebrated her 32nd birthday in a classic black dress.

Scroll through for a peek at this week’s Instagram showstoppers over the weekend featuring Tiffany Haddish, Jordyn Woods, Justine Skye, Gabrielle Union, Meagan Good, Ari Lennox and more.