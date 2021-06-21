The first day of summer has fallen upon us and we’re excited to present to you some of our favorite queens who are kicking off the start of outside season
From New York City performances in celebration of the premiere of In The Heights to birthday parties at roller skating rinks, these celebrities made us wish we were with them all throughout last week. Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta‘s Rasheeda Frost popped out with two fresh looks on the ‘gram and Dear White People star Logan Browning celebrated her 32nd birthday in a classic black dress.
Scroll through for a peek at this week’s Instagram showstoppers over the weekend featuring Tiffany Haddish, Jordyn Woods, Justine Skye, Gabrielle Union, Meagan Good, Ari Lennox and more.
01
Ryan Destiny
The ‘Star’ actress spotted at the Coin Cloud Cocktail Party hosted by Common at Sunset Tower Hotel.
02
Jordyn Woods
Jordyn Woods attended the UOMA Pride Month and Juneteenth Celebration launch event in West Hollywood, California.
03
Ari Lennox
After performing at Crown Royal Generosity Hour To Give Back To Washington Heights Community Workers, the “BMO” singer grabbed a drink at the Crown Royal bar.
04
Missy Elliott
Missy was honored with a plaque on the Black Music & Entertainment Walk Of Fame at the Black American Music Association and Georgia Entertainment Caucus Inaugural Induction Ceremony.
05
Serayah and Jacob Latimore
The “The Chi” actor celebrated his “Envy” bae’s birthday with her at a private roller rink party.
06
Rasheeda Frost
@RasheedaBossChick
07
Winnie Harlow
@WinnieHarlow
08
Gabrielle Union
@GabUnion
09
Dreamdoll
@Dreamdoll
10
Tiffany Haddish
@TiffanyHaddish
11
Meagan Good
@MeaganGood
12
Saweetie
Photo Credit: Instagram/@Saweetie
13
Logan Browning
Photo Credit: Instagram/@LoganLaurice
14
Justine Skye
Photo Credit: Instagram/@JustineSkye
15
Kiana Lede and DJ D-Nice
Photo Credit: Instagram/@KianaLede