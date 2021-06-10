9 Of Gabrielle Union And Kaavia’s Best #TwinningWithMommy Moments

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for New York & Company

Ask around and any mom will tell you, one of the best things about having a child is getting to play dress up with them. Okay, maybe it’s not in the top five of benefits to being a parent, but it certainly is a perk. What mom can resist a sparkly tutu or an “I Love Mom” onesie? Some take things an adorable step further and dress their kids just like them. Gabrielle Union is one of those women.

Ever since she and husband Dwyane Wade welcomed their dream baby Kaavia James Union Wade into the world via surrogate, done after years of struggles to conceive, she’s relished the opportunity to twin out with her. The 2-year-old has been #TwinningWithMommy since birth, and truly, it is the cutest thing. It’s become so common for the star that she’s already sharing jewelry with the tot and they’re being sent all sorts of clothes and accessories to match in for the ‘gram. She even created a special line for New York & Co. in 2019 filled with clothes moms and babies (and the family dog, too) could find their size in called Kaavi James by Gabrielle Union.

And just last month the actress shared that luxury fashion house Valentino sent her and Kaavia matching designer bags.

Loading the player...

“Valentino was kind enough to send us mommy-and-daughter matching bags. So for everyone who thought I bought my child a $3,000-plus bag when she can’t poop in the potty on her own — um, no,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “She’s been literally sleeping with it.”

From matching bags to matching bonnets, they clearly have this mother-daughter match thing on lock. Union said it best: “Never thought I’d be the chick that liiiiives for a #twinningwithmommy moment but here I am. And I ♥️ it 🥰.” Check out the best #TwinningWithMommy moments from the star and her lovably “shady baby.”