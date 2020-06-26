Kerry Washington's Yoga Tutorial In Her Garden Is Everything You Didn't Know You Needed

Feeling stressed, overwhelmed, or downright tired? Take a few minutes to wind down with Kerry Washington, in partnership with Neutrogena, and her adorable dog Ms. Josephine Baker!

No matter how busy you may be, you owe it to yourself to add fitness to your schedule. Even if you’ve got 0nly ten free minutes in your day, its enough to feed your body a little movement. In partnership with Neutrogena, actress Kerry Washington joined us for the virtual 2020 ESSENCE Festival of Culture to bring us a yoga routine from the serenity of her garden, and also dropped some gems about why self-care is so vital for Black women.

Click HERE for more information on how to tune in to the 2020 virtual ESSENCE Festival of Culture on www.essencestudios.com, streaming TWO WEEKENDS in a row from Thursday, June 25 – Sunday, June 28 and Thursday, July 2 – Sunday, July 5.

Reminding us of the wise words of Audre Lorde that “for Black women, self-care isn’t a luxury but self-preservation,” Washington walks us through a quick Vinyasa yoga routine starting with some breathwork. She starts with introducing us to “Ujjayi” breathing which helps calm the mind and warm up the body.

As she continues the yoga Washington gets an unexpected visitor – her dog Ms. Josephine Baker. The adorable pooch makes herself at home as the actress demonstrates the “cat cow” pose. Between the sunshine, good vibes and garden views, Washington’s yoga tutorial effortlessly became the wellness treat we didn’t know we needed!

Grab a yoga mat and follow along to Kerry Washington’s exclusive Essence Wellness House yoga session in the video above.