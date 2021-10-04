William Jackson Harper To Star In Season 2 Of ‘Love Life’ On HBO

Warner Media

William Jackson Harper is the new lead of Love Life. The time-hopping dramedy from HBO follows singles on their path towards finding their “person.”

The anthology style means each season can focus on a new romantic. The Emmy-nominated actor whose previous credits include The Good Place and The Underground Railroad will play recently single Marcus Watkins. After mistakenly committing to the wrong partner he searches for “something real,” following his painful divorce.

His journey finds him dealing with forced first date “banter,” seriously questionable hygiene practices, and an ongoing identity crisis on the way to coupledom.

Warner Media

The first season featured Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect, Up In The Air) as Darby, a young woman finding her way from start-up tour guide to art world powerhouse while navigating her way through a series of relationships that would lead her to her “person.” She encourages Watkins in the trailer trying to convince him “it’s all worth it in the end.”

Sasha Compère, who played Kendrick’s roommate and close friend, will reprise her role in the second season.

Loading the player...

The show features voice over narration from a mysterious voice observing the journey. Watkins’ path will be narrated by the legendary Keith David (Greenleaf, The Princess and The Frog.)

Warner Media

Kimberly Elise (Star, Hit The Floor), Blair Underwood (Dear White People, American Crime Story), Jessica Williams (2 Dope Queens, The Incredible Jessica James), Punkie Johnson (Saturday Night Live, ZombieCon), John Earl Jelks (True Detective, On Becoming a God in Central Florida), Ego Nwodim (Saturday Night Live, The Broken Hearts Gallery), and Christopher “Comedian CP” Powell (Black Jesus, Detroiters) will also appear on the series as those in Watkins’ world.

Rachelle Williams co-executive produces the series with creator Sam Boyd and Bridget Bedard.

The first three episodes of the second season of Love Life will air on HBO on October 28.