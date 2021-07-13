This morning, the 2021 Primetime Emmy Award nominations were announced and we have a lot of nominees to root for during this year’s ceremony. Hosted by Cedric The Entertainer, the 73rd annual Emmy Awards will air live on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. Viewers can also stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

To much pleasure, Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You was awarded a long overdue nomination for Outstanding Drama Series, and Jurnee Smollett earned her first Outstanding Lead Actress nomination for Lovecraft Country. In historic news, MJ Rodriguez nabbed her first Emmy nomination for ‘Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series’ for her role as Biana on FX’s Pose. Not only that, but she has made history as the first transgender actress to be nominated in a lead category. You go, girl!

Ahead, check out the full list of Black actors, directors, and writers nominated for this year’s Emmys.