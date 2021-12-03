What’s New And Black Across Streaming Platforms In December

This month’s streaming options are full of the inspirational, feel good content you need during the black hole that is the day after Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve.
Witness culinary hopefuls race against the clock for a chance to win a huge prize as you munch on holiday leftovers. Or follow along as a vocal powerhouse watches Drag Queens clash against one another on stage to take home the crown as top vocalist in a show that celebrates all of their talents. You can also see a comedian remind us self-love is the best kind.
Return to the moment where Britney Jean Spears stole the hearts of well meaning Black women everywhere while reminding us that she was that girl. Relive the moment when you learned the significance of a red bottom. Follow a football star on a journey to make each yard count for something larger. Visit the kitchen of a celebrated chef as she works to turn her space into the spice filled sanctuary of her dreams. Find harmonies in the contributions of the voices you had no idea have been leading you throughout your life.
Reconnect with the characters you love as they turn their attentions to highlighting how chat room antics can lead to major catastrophes or say goodbye to some of the characters you have grown to love as Black creators close out the chapters of the projects that placed them in the mainstream conversation.
Looking for something a little more sinister to engage your stubborn holiday blues? Watch the original vampire mortal hybrid get to slaying in the sequels to one of the best supernatural action flicks, see teenagers get pressed by a need to make their hoop dreams matter to someone beside themselves, and be reminded that true crime rarely focuses on melanin related matters.
See what’s new and Black on streaming services in December below.
01
Long Live Seven- The Bryce “Simba” Story -11/29
This documentary is apart of ESPN’s initiative to tell Black stories year round.
ESPN
02
Hustlers – 12/1
TBH we didn’t know how lucky we were in 2007. This sexy time criminal capsule reminds us.
STX Films
03
Blade II – 12/1
Wesley Snipes and a sword. I mean we could say more but why?
HBO MAX
04
Above The Rim – 12/1
The hoop classic is coming to Hulu.
Hulu
05
Baking It – 12/2
Maya Rudolph co-hosts this holiday baking series where pairs of “spouses, siblings, best friends and more,” including standouts Joelle and Jordan Hernandez compete to win cash prizes for their sugary talents.
BAKING IT — “Holidays Your Way” Episode 101 — Pictured: (l-r) Joelle, Jordan — (Photo by: Jordin Althaus/Peacock)
06
20 Feet From Stardom – 12/2
This award-winning documentary explores the careers of the singers who help bring our favorite tunes and tours to life.
HBO MAX
07
Space Jam -12/2
The beloved reboot is returning to streaming.
HBO MAX
08
Queen Of The Universe – 12/2
Leona Lewis is one of the judges of this Drag competition that leaves the lip synching behind.
Paramount Plus
09
Harlem – 12/3
Four friends begin looking for love and success in Harlem after graduating from college.
Amazon Prime Studios
10
The Hunt for the Chicago Strangler – 12/3
A flood of brutal unsolved murders lead to the search for a serial killer (or killers).
Discovery +
11
The Slow Hustle – 12/7
This documentary from director Sonja Sohn highlights the unsolved murder case of Baltimore police detective Sean Suiter.
HBO MAX
12
Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) – 12/7
The funny woman dazzles in her first Netflix special.
Netfflix
13
Don’t Look Up – 12/10
Tyler Perry and Kid Cudi appear in this story about a crucial media campaign to spread the word about an apocalyptic comet heading for Earth.
Cr. NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX © 2021
14
The Unforgivable – 12/10
Viola Davis co-stars in this story about a recently released formerly incarcerated person looking to reconnect with their estranged sister.
THE UNFORGIVABLE: VIOLA DAVIS as LIZ INGRAM. CR: KIMBERLEY FRENCH/NETFLIX © 2021
15
My Dream Kitchen: Carla Hall – 12/18
See Chef Carla Hall take her ideal kitchen from dream to reality.
Discovery +
16
20 Feet From Stardom – 12/2
This award-winning documentary explores the careers of the singers who help bring our favorite tunes and tours to life.
Disney
17
Reno 911! The Hunt For Qanon – 12/23
Niecey Nash resumes her role in this special about the search for the Q in Qanon.
Paramount Plus
18
The Color Purple – 12/23
The epic tale returns.
Warner Brothers
19
A Closer Look – 12/23
Anthony Hamilton appears on this series that follows an artists career from day one dream to present day reality.
ALLBLK
TOPICS: streaming streaming platforms streaming service