The First TV Cooking Competition Show Devoted to Soul Food Has Arrived!

Who’s ready for an extra helping of soul food filled? Eight chefs will compete for $50,000 on The Great Soul Food Cook-Off. The series, developed by OWN And discovery+, is the first food competition series to focus exclusively on celebrating Black cuisine. It intends to honor the “past and present” of soul food.

The show will be hosted by chef and television personality Kardea Brown. Brown has previously appeared on Spring Baking Championship, Dinner Takes All, and The Wendy Williams Show. She has also been vocal about the influence that her Gullah/Geechee upbringing has had on her palette and menu choices.

Eric Adjepong (Chopped, Top Chef Amateurs) and Melba Wilson (Turning Tables: Cooking, Serving, and Surviving in a Global Pandemic, Restaurant Hustle 2020: All on the Line) will be joining her as judges on the show.

The contestants, fighting to fund their dreams having their way with pots and pans, will include Chris Scott, Dorian Hunter, Fred Fluellen, Jamarius Banks, Jermaine Smith, Razia Sabour, Shacafrica Simmons, and Tirzah Love.

OWN

There has been an increase in mainstream media concentrating on the origins of Black culinary culture in recent years. Several recent books, and documentaries have tracked the journey of Black food throughout history and explored the way Black innovation and resilience is reflected in every bite we take.

Tina Perry, OWN President, acknowledged the impact of Black cuisine on the progression of global food. “Soul food originated in the earliest African American communities and describes a style of cuisine that represents the creativity and skill of Black cooks from many cultures within the African diaspora,” she said.

“Our audience cherishes time together as a family around the table and many have passed down favorite family recipes for generations. This series is a celebration of long-standing traditions we hope to introduce and spotlight for new and existing viewers as we shine a light on a few of today’s most talented Black chefs and culinary curators.”

The Great Soul Food Cook-Off will premiere on OWN and discovery+ on November 20.