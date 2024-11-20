Deion Sanders And Rocsi Diaz Bring Unmatched Authenticity To ‘We Got Time Today’

Courtesy of Tubi

Tubi is set to shake up the talk show landscape with its latest original series, We Got Time Today, debuting November 19. Anchored by the dynamic pairing of sports legend Deion “Prime Time” Sanders and Emmy Award-winning media personality Rocsi Diaz, the show promises a refreshing blend of candid conversations, celebrity interviews, and engaging debates across news, culture, entertainment, and sports. Produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, the series will roll out 20 one-hour episodes weekly, showcasing the unique synergy between its charismatic hosts.

Sanders, known for his trailblazing career in both football and baseball, brings his signature energy, authenticity, and wisdom to the table, drawing from decades of leadership on and off the field. As a coach, mentor, and media figure, the NFL Hall of Famer’s ability to connect with people and offer meaningful insights shines through in this new venture.

Diaz, a seasoned host with a track record of steering some of television’s most memorable moments, complements Sanders’ bold personality with her sharp wit and warmth. Known for her time on 106 & Park and Entertainment Tonight, Diaz’s knack for asking the right questions and keeping conversations lively ensures that every episode of We Got Time Today is as compelling as it is entertaining.

With vibrant segments, playful games, and an authentic approach, We Got Time Today goes beyond the typical talk show format. It’s a space for real conversations, thoughtful debates, and genuine moments, making it a must-watch for fans of culture, entertainment, and sports.

ESSENCE: Deion, what made you want to step into the role of talk show host?

Deion Sanders: I’ve always endeavored, even before I got into television, the television, sports television, I was interviewed several times. And I was almost about to commit to doing a daily talk show that was going to be shot out in New York. But I prided myself on being a real father, a father that won custody of his kids through divorce, and I just wanted to be there for my kids. So I kind of put it on the back burner because my kids are more important than anything in this world.

But I always wanted to have the ability to go into people’s homes, their living rooms, and to be able to inspire them, encourage, and motivate them, and just try to enhance their life in some form or fashion by conversation. And having a co host who’s the conversationalist of them all, it’s wonderful because she triggers me and she entices me to be more of who I am.

Rocsi Diaz: That’s a good word, trigger. I do trigger him a lot.

Rocsi, you’re joining Deion on We Got Time Today and you mentioned in the past that you both have unique points of view. How do you think your perspectives will complement each other with this show?

RD: I think it’s the ultimate men are from Mars, women are from Venus scenario. He and I love to go at it, and when I say “go at it,” it’s like a healthy conversation that both men and women can have with each other respectfully. I respect his views, he respects mine, but we love to debate about it.

And this is us all the time. We don’t need a camera, honestly. We will be exactly what you see right now is kind of what you are going to get. Because one thing that I cherish about both of us is we’re authentically ourselves all the time. All the time. And I think that everybody that’s been around us, they just start cracking up and they’re like, “This is going to be great.”

Let me actually ask both of you—what made you choose each other for this show?

RD: He had no choice. It was a wrap. He knew automatically. He just was like, “What? Somebody else? That doesn’t make sense.”

DS: Speak not higher of yourself than you ought. That’s what my Bible says. Think not higher of you. No, honestly, she was perfect. She was perfect. We had a relationship prior, done I think a couple shows or maybe one show together where we just were on the same stage in the same seat.

And there’s always been a healthy collaboration. And there’s always been a trueness of who she is, who I am. And we’ve always been able and eager to express our opinions to one another without the risk of being upset, of being offended, of your conversation being abused and misused.

RD: When we’ve known each other for so long, just being in the industry. And I remember just first of all, I grew up in New Orleans. And so when New Orleans before Drew Brees. We did not have a real football team. The Cowboys were our team. So I always tell him, I always admire the greats of that time, the Smiths, the Sanders, the Owens of it all.

DS: And the Irvings and the Aikmans.

Staying on the sports aspect, with your experience as a mentor and coach, how do you think those aspects help you as a talk show host?

DS: Well, really when you say talk show host, I don’t think of it as that. I think of it as you’re getting a chance to capture a real conversation and it’s just going on a national platform.

We do what we do regardless. That’s what makes television so great when you have someone that they do what they do regardless if the camera’s there or not. So the conversations that we dare to have and we prepare to have are conversations that we’re going to have anyway. We’re just allowing you to listen.

Rocsi, you bring a lot of experience as an interviewer and media personality.

RD: Don’t say that out loud to him because then he’s going to start trying to bring his resume into it and he’s going to try to amount to my resume.

Are there any topics or issues that you’re excited about discussing with this new show at all?

DS: Relationships.

RD: I knew he was going to say that. I knew he was going to say that. Let me tell you. He has already scared away any potential, anything that I could have, because first of all, guys are completely enamored with him. They fanboy out over him. And then it’s like he’s become the big brother of, “Who’s that dude over there? You better not be with no man.” Or da-da-da-da. I was like, “Really?”

But when it comes to I guess filtering through this 40 plus era of me being single and filtering out the bad ones, he’s definitely great at giving relationship advice. I got to give him that.

DS: Yeah, you can only give advice to where you’ve been hurt or damaged or ridiculed or separated or divorced. You can only give advice from where you have experience.

I feel that the entertainment industry has become oversaturated with content shows and talk shows and podcasts and media shows. In your opinion, how do you think We Got Time Today is going to be different from what’s going on in the media space?

DS: We’re not trying to do shock television or shock podcasts. We’re really trying to help you. Trying to enhance you, trying to embrace you, show you love, but show you direction and challenge you to be better. We want you from start to finish to feel better about you, life, and others every time you watch the show. We want you to smile pretty much.

And nobody’s targeting the person and trying to help nobody anymore. Everybody’s just trying to look out for themselves, man. And that’s what I don’t understand. We’re not going for likes and love anymore. We’re just going for hatred and who can talk about this person to get more eyeballs and clicks. It ain’t about that, man.

Rocsi Diaz has had a tremendously long career and I have as well. And that’s based solely on treating people right. She wouldn’t be on the screen if she’s not kind and nice and lovable and sweet, sometimes. But she wouldn’t be on this broadcast and I would not as well. So we got to have a collaboration and a united goal to help people to bring people up.

RD: And it’s authentic. This is like you hanging out at the barbershop. It’s like you hanging out at the spades table. So yeah, this is authentic. I think that’s the best way to put it. We’re not acting fake or whitewashing or none of that kind of stuff. It’s just authentic.