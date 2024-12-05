Victoria Monét Takes Center Stage In The Latest Season Of Audible’s ‘Origins’

Audible’s acclaimed podcast series Origins is set to expand its inaugural season with four new episodes premiering December 5. The series, which dives into the personal and artistic foundations of today’s top musical talent, adds Troye Sivan, Kali Uchis, Dominic Fike, and Victoria Monét to its star-studded lineup. Among these, Monét takes the spotlight as the first feature in this exciting expansion, sharing her deeply personal journey of faith, manifestation, and perseverance.

Origins invites artists to explore the question, “Where are you from?” through spoken narratives, immersive soundscapes, and original performances. For Monét, revisiting her origin story was both reflective and empowering. “It was great to speak specifically to faith and belief after everything incredible that has happened this year,” she says. Known for her openness about manifesting dreams, Monét revealed how her episode encapsulates her forward-thinking philosophy: “It’s not a matter of if, it’s when, and I really believe that wholeheartedly.”

“The ‘how’ may not always look as you originally thought, but that doesn’t mean it won’t happen,” the Grammy Award-winning musician continues. “It doesn’t mean the journey will be without tough times or deviations from the original plan or path, but I knew there wasn’t a plan B for me. I’m thankful to have gotten to the point I’m currently at, and I’m excited to keep going and cross more dreams off of my list, not only for me, but for my family as well.”

Joining a roster of previous guests that includes Doja Cat and Tobe Nwigwe, Monét feels honored to stand alongside other groundbreaking artists. “Hopefully listeners will find parts of our stories relatable to their own lives that inspires them to keep going,” she explains. You have to be where you are to get to where you want to go, but it doesn’t mean you’ll stay there. Hopefully hearing about all of our different origins may help others see where they can go, too.” Her episode promises to deliver a blend of relatability and inspiration, emphasizing that even amidst challenges, growth and achievement are possible.

With its unique storytelling approach, Origins continues to highlight the power of music as a medium for self-expression and connection, and Monét’s story is a testament to the strength found in embracing one’s roots while forging new paths forward.