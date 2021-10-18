Uzo Aduba To Host Netflix Book Club

Netf

Uzo Aduba is the first host of the Netflix Book Club where the streaming service will be highlighting the literary properties they adapted for the small screen.

The three-time Emmy Award-winner will be introducing participants in the club to the titles coming to Netflix and interviewing those involved in bringing the books to the shelves. Her guests will include authors of the books, creators who help them thrive, and cast members of the streaming titles that they inspire.

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve asked friends, ‘But have you read the book?’ So I’m excited to host Netflix Book Club and bring together loyal book fans, TV and movie obsessives and the creators behind their favorite stories,” said Aduba. “I can’t wait to dive deep into the creative process and what it takes to bring a book to life.”

The Netflix show that propelled Aduba to fame, Orange Is The New Black, is based on the wildly popular memoir by Piper Kerman.

“From Bridgerton, To All the Boys and Sweet Magnolias to Queen’s Gambit, Unorthodox, Virgin River and of course Orange Is the New Black, Netflix loves bringing books to life on screen and creating conversation with passionate readers and fans,” said Netflix CMO Bozoma Saint John.

The Book Club series will be available to the public free of charge on the Still Watching Netflix YouTube Channel and the Netflix US Facebook channel, Social media has become a playground for bookworms with the hashtag #bookstagram receiving 67,207,301 hits on Instagram at press time. Many readers use the hashtag to show off their shelfies.

Communities like Cite Black Women Collective and Well Read Black Girl have been working together to celebrate and explore the work of Black authors.

Passing, which was adapted into a movie starring Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson, will be the first book explored in the series. It was written by by Nellallitea “Nella” Larsen. The story follows a friendship where one person chooses to “pass,” as White to avoid discrimination.