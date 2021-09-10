19 Movies We Can’t Wait To Watch This Fall

Blockbusters designed to fill newly reopened theaters and select titles coming straight to streaming services are proving what we have always known: Black actors have the range.

This fall you can see an ATL struggle rapper transform into an eternal changeling, watch your favorite red carpet icon pare the glamour down to play a teen in distress, and witness a gangster rapper turned beloved grandpa give voice to a signature spooky creature.

There are bold remakes, animated laugh fests, and reimagined Westerns coming down the pipeline. Movies are back, and it looks like they may have been worth the wait. See 18 titles we can’t wait to watch below.