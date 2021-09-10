19 Movies We Can’t Wait To Watch This Fall

Blockbusters designed to fill newly reopened theaters and select titles coming straight to streaming services are proving what we have always known: Black actors have the range.
This fall you can see an ATL struggle rapper transform into an eternal changeling, watch your favorite red carpet icon pare the glamour down to play a teen in distress, and witness a gangster rapper turned beloved grandpa give voice to a signature spooky creature.
There are bold remakes, animated laugh fests, and reimagined Westerns coming down the pipeline. Movies are back, and it looks like they may have been worth the wait. See 18 titles we can’t wait to watch below.
01
Vacation Friends 8/27
Yvonne Orji and Lil Rel Howery find out what happens when you’re too friendly on vacation.
02
The Card Counter – 9/10
Tiffany Haddish steps into the drama space in this film about professional gambling.
03
Copshop – 9/17
Alexis Louder stars as a rookie cop who gets caught between a hitman and his target.
04
Muhammad Ali – 9/19
This new documentary tells the story of the boxer brave enough to stand by his beliefs.
05
Queenpins – 9/30
Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Kristen Bell take couponing from the kitchen table to the traphouse.
06
Adams Family – 10/1
Snoop Dogg lends his unforgettable voice to Cousin It.
07
No Time To Die- 10/8
Naomie Harris heads to the dark side in this James Bond movie. Lashana Lynch and Jeffrey Wright co-star.
08
Needle in a Timestack – 10/15
Cynthia Erivo and Leslie Odom Jr. star in this time-traveling drama.
09
Venom – 10/15
Naomie Harris stars in this Marvel sequel alongside Tom Hardy.
10
Dune – 10/22
Zendaya, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and Babs Olusanmokun appear in this science fiction adaptation.
11
Many Saints of Newark – 11/1
The prequel to The Sopranos features performances from Leslie Odom Jr. and Daryl Edwards.
12
Harder They Fall – 11/3
The Black yeehaw agenda lives on in this well stocked Western from Netflix. Watch Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors go head to head with the help of Regina King, Zazie Beetz, R.J. Cyler, Delroy Lindo, Damon Wayans Jr., Deon Cole, Edi Gathegi, and Danielle Deadwyler.
13
Ghostbusters: Afterlife 11/11
Bokeem Woodbine, Ernie Hudson, Celeste O’Connor, and Marlon Kazadi find out ghoul fighting runs in the family.
14
Passing – 11/11
Ruth Negga, Tessa Thompson and André Holland star in this adaptation of the novel about a friendship where one person chooses to “pass,” as White to avoid discrimination by Nellallitea “Nella” Larsen.
15
Eternals – 11/5
Brian Tyree Henry is Phastos in this Marvel movie about immortals who sculpted the earth.
16
Top Gun – 11/19
Jay Ellis goes from star-crossed lover to uniformed heartthrob.
17
King Richard – 11/19
Will Smith portrays Richard Williams as he fights to coach his daughters Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena (Demi Singleton) to tennis greatness. Aunjanue L. Ellis stars as Oracene Price.
18
West Side Story – 12/10
Ariana DeBose and Curtiss Cook star in this anticipated musical remake.
19
Spider-man: No Way Home – 12/17
Zendaya, Jamie Foxx, J.B. Smoove, Paula Newsome, and Hannibal Buress star in this next step in the web spinning franchise.