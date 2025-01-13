Usher Explores His Journey In Audible’s ‘The Last Showman’

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 28: Usher performs at the United Center on October 28, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Usher, the legendary R&B artist whose career spans over three decades, is stepping into the world of audio storytelling with The Last Showman, the newest installment in Audible’s acclaimed Words + Music series. Set to debut on February 6, this Audible Original offers an intimate exploration of the singer’s journey as an artist, his thoughts on fame, and the enduring legacy of his 2004 masterpiece, Confessions.

The Last Showman invites listeners to experience Usher’s career in a way they’ve never heard before. The three-act series delves into his musical beginnings, the evolution of his artistry, and the personal and professional challenges that have shaped his path. Highlighting Confessions, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, Usher revisits iconic tracks like “Burn,” and “Bad Girl,” sharing the untold stories behind the album that defined a generation and redefined R&B.

“Creating The Last Showman has been an incredible opportunity to reflect on the most pivotal moments of my career with fresh eyes and deep appreciation,” Usher shared in a statement. “This project isn’t just about telling my story; it’s about sharing the raw, unfiltered truth behind the music that’s connected with generations of listeners, as well as the power of vulnerability in art.”

The Audible Original also features exclusive new performances, giving fans a deeper understanding of Usher’s creative process and his ability to merge storytelling with sound. By joining Audible’s Words + Music series, the Grammy Award-winning musician follows in the footsteps of luminaries like Mariah Carey, Patti Smith, and Snoop Dogg.

With its introspective tone and behind-the-scenes insights, The Last Showman is poised to resonate with fans old and new. As Usher examines his storied career, listeners will be reminded not only of his unparalleled talent but also of his enduring ability to connect through music, perseverance and truth.

The Last Showman debuts exclusively on Audible on February 6. For more information, visit Audible’s Words + Music collection.