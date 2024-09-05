WATCH: Season 3 Of Tyler Perry’s ‘Zatima’ Is Filled With Drama And Excitement

Courtesy of BET+

Today, BET+ has unveiled the release date and trailer for the Season 3 of Tyler Perry‘s Zatima. The series is set to premiere on Thursday, October 3, with two episodes, followed by two episodes weekly, leading up to the exciting finale on October 31.

In this 10-episode season, viewers will witness Zac and Fatima—played by Devale Ellis and Crystal Renee Hayslett, respectively—as they navigate the complex challenges threatening their relationship. The couple’s journey is marked by highs and lows, with external pressures and family drama pushing their bond to the limit. This time around, Perry delves into the deep-rooted family traumas that haunt the couple, exploring the far-reaching consequences of actions taken without thought. The tension between Zac and his brother Jeremiah adds another layer of intensity, raising questions about whether reconciliation is possible or if their relationships will be irreparably damaged.

Alongside Ellis and Hayslett, the series features a talented cast including Nzinga Imani, Danielle LaRoach, Guyviaud Joseph, Remington Hoffman, Jasmin Brown, and Cameron Fuller. Zatima Season 3 promises to deliver the compelling drama that fans have come to expect from Tyler Perry Studios.

Take a look at the trailer below.

Article continues after video.