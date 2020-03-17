Michael Gibson - © 2013 - Universal Pictures

The next chapter of The Best Man might be coming straight to your home, which is kind of perfect during this coronavirus outbreak. Taye Diggs recently revealed that the iconic Black film franchise might be coming to a streaming service as a television series.

“We’ve all been in discussions with the director Malcolm Lee. I think it might end up being a TV series, maybe on a streaming platform,” Diggs said Friday on CBS’ The Talk. “I do think it will happen.”

The actor added that the script has already been written, so “we’ll see.”

The Best Man brought together some of the biggest names in Black Hollywood, including Diggs, Morris Chestnut, Nia Long, Terrence Howard, Saanaa Lathan, Harold Perrineau and Monica Calhoun. The iconic cast turned the original 1999 film into an instant classic.

The cast reunited for The Best Man Holiday in 2013. The sequel was considered a box office success and the studio quickly revealed that another installment would follow. Reportedly called Best Man Wedding, the next movie was supposed to follow the journey of Howard’s character, Quentin, as he finally turned in his player card and headed towards the aisle.

It was slated for a 2016 release date, but Lee disclosed that scheduling issues and creative differences forced that project to be put on hold indefinitely. That was the last anyone had publicly mentioned the matter, until now.

Fans waited a full 14 years to see their favorite crew of college friends back in front of the camera. Hopefully the strides Black creatives are making can shorten the wait time this go round.