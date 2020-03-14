Now that you are safely tucked away at home avoiding the coronavirus, it’s time to grab a snack, call Bae and get cozy for a mandatory binge-watching TV sesh. (Note: A break from the news is bueno for your mental health.)

The good news is some of our favorites—Black Monday and Boomerang—are back for a second season. The bad news is your eyeballs will begin to gloss over because there’s so much good TV to choose from.

Since there’s no shortage of entertainment on cable or your preferred streaming service (make time to see Kerry Washington in Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere on March 18), we selected a few shows to get your started.

Check out our short list and then add these to your queue immediately.