Star Gazing: Celebs Ring In The New Year And Hit The Ground Running Into 2022
By Rivea Ruff ·

2022 is in full swing, and your favorite celebrities have already kicked off Q1 with style.

Starting New Year’s Eve, stars took to stages across the country for celebrations bidding 2021 goodbye and looking forward to the future with dynamic performances.

From Big Boy & Sleepy Brown, to Ja Rule and Ashanti, from Ciara to Saweetie, there was no shortage of upbeat jams and dance moves to ring in the third year of the 20’s.

As the confetti was swept away and January officially kicked off, comedians like Cedric the Entertainer and DL Hughley took to the stage to regale an Atlanta crowd with jokes, Doja Cat performed her hits in the Bahamas, and some of our favorite shows, Black-Ish and This Is Us, kicked off their monumental final seasons.

Take a look these scenes from 2022’s first week below:

01
Ciara
02
Big Boy, Ciara, Sleepy Brown
03
Big Boy
04
Ashanti, Ja Rule
05
Liza Koshy
06
Saweetie
07
Saweetie
08
50 Cent, Cuban Link
09
50 Cent
10
LeVar Burton
11
Dionne Warwick
12
Doja Cat
13
Ye
14
Cedric the Entertainer
15
DreamDoll
16
Anthony Anderson
17
Laurence Fishburne, Yara Shahidi, Anthony Anderson, Miles Brown, Michelle Obama, Marsai Martin, Tracee Ellis Ross, Marcus Scribner, Jenifer Lewis, Katlyn Nichol
18
Faithe Herman, Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson, Lyric Ross, Eris Baker