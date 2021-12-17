Star Gazing: December Film Debuts Call Celebs To The Carpet

With year’s end in sight and award nominations rolling out weekly, stars descended on film world premiere events across the country as Hollywood gears up for its final batch of 2021 releases.

Naturally, celebs eagerly crawled the carpet at the Spider-Man: No Way Home global premiere event in Los Angeles dressed in their Marvel-ready finest with families in tow.

Elsewhere in LA, Denzel Washington, Moses Ingram, and the rest of the co-stars and cast members of A24’s Shakesperean adaptation of The Tragedy of MacBeth showed of their stellar style against a sea of muted greys, an ode to the film’s black and white aesthetic.

Lastly, the actors who make up the beloved Pearson clan on NBC’s This is Us stepped out for the show’s final hurrah of a premiere, as it enters its highly emotional sixth and final season.

Stars from streaming hits like Harlem and Games People Play convened for a rooftop affair, while others from the fashion, film, and music world made one-off appearances at runway shows, performances, and private parties. See who was on the scene below: