Star Gazing: December Film Debuts Call Celebs To The Carpet
By Rivea Ruff ·

With year’s end in sight and award nominations rolling out weekly, stars descended on film world premiere events across the country as Hollywood gears up for its final batch of 2021 releases.

Naturally, celebs eagerly crawled the carpet at the Spider-Man: No Way Home global premiere event in Los Angeles dressed in their Marvel-ready finest with families in tow.

Elsewhere in LA, Denzel Washington, Moses Ingram, and the rest of the co-stars and cast members of A24’s Shakesperean adaptation of The Tragedy of MacBeth showed of their stellar style against a sea of muted greys, an ode to the film’s black and white aesthetic.

Lastly, the actors who make up the beloved Pearson clan on NBC’s This is Us stepped out for the show’s final hurrah of a premiere, as it enters its highly emotional sixth and final season.

Stars from streaming hits like Harlem and Games People Play convened for a rooftop affair, while others from the fashion, film, and music world made one-off appearances at runway shows, performances, and private parties. See who was on the scene below:

01
Zendaya
02
Zendaya
03
Storm Reid
04
Storm Reid
05
Corinne Foxx
06
Corinne & Jamie Foxx
07
Corinne & Jamie Foxx
08
Marsai Martin
09
Miles Brown
10
Kendra Bailey and Bryson Tiller
11
Tia Mowry
12
ASAP Ferg & Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
13
Sterling K. Brown, Eris Baker, Faithe Herman, and Lyric Ross
14
Susan Kelechi Watson
15
Sterling K. Brown
16
Lyric Ross
17
Eris Baker, Faithe Herman
18
Eris Baker
19
Faithe Herman
20
Asante Blackk
21
Alicia Keys
22
Kyla Pratt, Robert Ri’Chard and Meagan Good
23
Alphonse Nicholson & Tyler Lepley
24
Tracy Oliver
25
Woody McClain & Sarunas J. Jackson
26
Grace Byers
27
Naomi Campbell
28
Common
29
Cardi B
30
Winston Duke
31
Denzel Washington
32
Moses Ingram
33
Moses Ingram
34
Kota Eberhardt
35
Chike Okonkwo
36
Aonika Laurent Thomas & Sean Patrick Thomas
37
Corey Hawkins